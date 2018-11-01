Digital Trends
Gaming

All the biggest news from the final ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct

Gabe Gurwin
By

In preparation for the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo hosted an epic 40-minute Nintendo Direct event where the company announced a lot of new information on the fighting game. Here are the highlights from the event.

74 fighters

There will be 74 fighters available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at launch, with the Pokémon Trainer counted as three separate characters. During the event, Nintendo also revealed the inclusion of Ken from Street Fighter and Incineroar from Pokémon. Ken is an “echo” of Ryu, but has a slightly different moveset that takes advantage of his superior kicking ability and speed.

Incineroar, meanwhile, is a pro-wrestling-type monster who boasts powerful throws and poses after each attack. His special “cross chop” attack lets him leap into the air and slam down for high damage, and he can even make an opponent “run the ropes” in order to deliver a finishing blow.

If you prepurchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or register your copy of the game before January 31, 2019, you’ll also receive the Piranha Plant character as a free update. It won’t be available at launch, but the character makes use of devastating long-range attacks and turns into the legendary Petey Piranha for its Final Smash attack.

Additional characters will arrive as paid DLC, but development hasn’t started on them yet. Five packs will be released together as a set for $25, or individually for $6. Each will contain one fighter, one stage, and multiple music tracks.

Have an adventure

Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Nintendo

Story mode is back in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though it won’t feature the same open-ended structure as the Subspace Emissary of Brawl. Called “World of Light,” the mode sees almost every fighter corrupted by dark energy, and only one hero can save the multiverse from total chaos. Naturally, that hero is Kirby. It isn’t clear exactly how the mode will play out, but that’s part of the fun!

The spirit of ‘Smash’

Spirits are a new feature in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that have the potential to completely change how matches play out. These sort-of-ghosts are characters from games that weren’t included as full-fledged fighters, and they give extra attributes or abilities to fighters in matches. Each fighter can select one primary Spirit. as well as multiple secondary Spirits, and they can be acquired by winning “Spirit Battles.” These will take place against fighters that are similar in design to the Spirits. In order to get the Lakitu Spirit, for instance, you’ll fight Iggy from the Mario series.

Multiplayer changes

Multiplayer has undergone some tweaks and changes as well. Matchmaking is now based on your Global Smash Power, as well as your preferred rules and geographical location. Nintendo recommends using a wired LAN connection for competitive play.

Once you’ve reached a high enough rank, you can participate in special “Elite” battles, and defeating an opponent will reward you with their “tag” as a sort of badge of honor. If you want to play against friends, you can do so in a special Battle Arena, an area that also lets you observe other players.

Not long now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out for Switch on December 7, and the game will support 11 different languages. We can’t wait to try out all the new fighters and then go back to using Ike exclusively.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018
Up Next

'Poldark' actor joins cast of upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series
Gaming

Here’s how to watch the ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Nintendo Direct event on November 1

Nintendo will be hosting a special Nintendo Direct presentation focused entirely on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on November 1. Here's how you can watch ahead of the game's release in December.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
battlefield 5
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Battlefield V,' including its microtransactions

Battlefield V is one of the most ambitious games Electronic Arts and DICE have ever released, including full campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes, all while not charging players extra for new maps.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate character mashup nintendo e3 2018 mario
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Everything you need to know

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lands on Nintendo Switch on December 7. We've compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming brawler in one easy to read place, from the massive roster and stage list to new gameplay mechanics and more.
Posted By Steven Petite
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 horses guide 20181030235848
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to find the best horses

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll spend a lot of time on horseback. You name your horses, bond with them, and go on adventures together. Some horses are better than others, however. In our horses guide, we tell you how to acquire and…
Posted By Steven Petite
call of duty black ops 4 muscles
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ patch brings back fan-favorite Gun Game mode

A patch released for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has brought back the fan-favorite mode Gun Game. The patch also makes some changes to the battle royale mode, Blackout, including weakening armor.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect an Xbos 360 controller to a PC
Gaming

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC

If you've tired of using a typical keyboard and mouse while PC gaming, we've put together a guide to teach you how to connect an Xbox 360 controller to a PC. Whether wired or wireless, DT's got you covered.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Will Fulton
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Gaming

Take control of the action with the best PS4 gamepads

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, and there are a number of great controllers available to play with. Here are the best controllers for PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games. Check it out and let us know your favorites in the comments below!
Posted By Steven Petite