 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s been over a decade since we got the last new 2D Mario game, but that dry spell has finally come to an end. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has appeared and will give us a brand new side-scrolling adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom. While 3D Mario titles tend to get most of the excitement and praise from fans, there’s no denying that the 2D games are just as creative and fun in their own ways. Even though they all follow the same basic formula of running through a stage in an attempt to reach the flagpole at the end, they all put fun and creative twists on how you get there that keep each title fresh. If you’ve been wondering what Mario’s next 2D adventure will hold, here’s everything we know about Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Release date

Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros.: Wonder key art.
Nintendo

We have waited long enough for a new 2D Mario, and Nintendo seems to agree. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will arrive this fall on October 20.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Mario as an elephant in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

Try and act surprised, but Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Trailers

The reveal of Super Mario Bros. Wonder came during the June Nintendo Direct as the “one last thing” announcement.

In terms of story, which is typically light in a 2D Mario game anyway, essentially nothing is shown off from the trailer. Instead, the trailer mainly showcases the new art style and gameplay mechanics.

The new “character” we suspect to be part of the story is the flowers that speak to Mario during the trailer. These little blooms show up all across the stages and give small greetings to Mario as he passes by. This is backed up by the main new item called Wonder Flowers which suddenly shifts the level in different ways.

Gameplay

The flagpole is knocked away in Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo

This is where the meat of Super Mario Bros. Wonder really is. First off, it is indeed a 2D platformer where you will be mainly running and jumping through obstacle courses filled with hazards and enemies to reach the flagpole at the end. The first, and probably most prominent, shakeup to the formula is the Wonder Flowers. Collecting these changed the levels in a bunch of unexpected ways, such as changing your character into a spiked ball, bringing the pipes to life, and Mario even stretching and squashing in odd ways. We see Mario collect what is called a Wonder Seed that seemed to turn the world back to normal.

As for traditional power-ups, we’ve really only seen the Mushroom and Fire Flower, but the new addition of an apple with an elephant’s trunk that turns Mario into an elephant is the most exciting. We don’t know all the new mechanics of this form, aside from punting a poor Goomba, but the possibilities are endless.

Other forms of play we see are grinding by hand and foot on rails, swimming up rainclouds dumping water, and at least a little movement between the foreground and background. We also get a glimpse of Mario and Peach using their hats to glide, meaning this isn’t a move exclusive to the princess anymore. This appears to be a universal ability and not a powerup since neither character’s appearance was changed at all when they did this.

There will be a traditional overworld where you can move around a map to select levels. Each level shows two collectibles to find as well as a star rating for difficulty.

Confirmed playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and even Daisy, but multiplayer appears to be limited to four players at a time.

Preorder

Jumping to the flag in Super Mario Bros Wonder
Nintendo

With the game’s release in sight, Super Mario Bros. Wonder preorders are up on Nintendo’s official store and major retailers. There is only a single, standard version of the game selling for $60, but it is eligible for a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher if you happen to have one of those. There are no preorder bonuses except the ability to preload the game before launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Marathon: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
A planet floats in the sky in Marathon.

After saying goodbye to the incredible Halo franchise, developer Bungie moved on to break new ground in the live-service space with both Destiny titles. It has been supporting these two games for nearly a decade now, but we have finally seen what else has been in the works.

To the surprise of many, it is actually a return to the studio's earliest franchise, Marathon. Those original titles were made in the same style as the original DOOM games, but this new reboot of sorts is going in a very different direction. Bungie has proven that they're the masters of sci-fi shooters, so let's go the distance and cover everything we know about Marathon.
Release date speculation

Read more
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater: release date speculation, developer, trailers, and more
Snake stares into the distance in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's reveal trailer

Kept you waiting, huh? That's right, Snake is back and looking better than ever. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a project that was rumored for months, if not years, before being officially announced recently. This remake of the hit PS2 title, and third mainline entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, is often considered the best by fans and critics alike. However, with the departure of series creator Hideo Kojima from Konami, the idea of a remake being handled by a different team was met with skepticism. It seems that Konami is confident enough in the project, so we'll just have to wait until we get our hands on it to see how the final product shakes out. Oh, what a thrill to see everything we know about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Release window

There is no release date, or even a window, as of now for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The reveal trailer only states that the game exists.
Platforms
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently confirmed for all current-gen systems, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.
Developer

Read more
The Outer Worlds 2: release date speculation, trailer, and more
A person in a spacesuit looks out over and alien landscape in the trailer for The Outer Worlds 2.

Not to be confused with The Outer Wilds, the indie title that launched in the same year as The Outer Worlds, The Outer Worlds 2 is an upcoming sequel to the dystopian sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, which Xbox announced during E3 2021. The original game was often referred to as a Fallout game but in space, which makes sense because Obsidian was responsible for what many consider one of the best, Fallout: New Vegas. It was a well-received game, though not without some flaws, leading many to wonder whether or not this new universe would ever come back. Many (including us) were surprised to see news about this game, and while there isn't much to go on just yet, we can make a few informed guesses on details we will get later on. For now, here's everything we know, and suspect, about The Outer Worlds 2. 
Release date

The initial reveal not only didn't have a release date, but was itself a parody of teaser trailers that have little to no information in them. All we can do for now is speculate on when we think The Outer Worlds 2 will actually be ready. The Outer Worlds came out near the end of 2019, but the last chunk of DLC for the game didn't hit until the end of 2021. The best-case scenario would be that a smaller team handled the DLC while another small team got to work on preproduction on the full-fledged sequel, but it is also possible that there was a gap of time before it was actually greenlit.

Read more