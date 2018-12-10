Digital Trends
Gaming

How to play ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ with friends online

Itching to fight in an online match with friends in 'SSB Ultimate'? Here's how

Gabe Gurwin
By

The Nintendo Switch is a great system, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of its best games, but that doesn’t mean its immune from annoyances. Nintendo still makes playing online a bit of a hassle, particularly if you want to play with a friend instead of a random person who spends 12 hours a day in multiplayer. With these tips, however, you can quickly play with your friends, even if they aren’t with you on your coach.

Note: Playing online in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate requires an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

How to play with friends online in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Make a Battle Arena

super smash bros ultimate how to play with friends online 48406485 10217970366391926 8218123804375777280 n

You can’t simply send your friend an invitation to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like you can in games on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Instead, you’re going to have to use the Battle Arena system. The Battle Arena is essentially a continuous lobby where your friends can spectate matches and participate in their own, depending on the ruleset you specify when creating it. There are public Battle Arenas available, but for the sake of this guide, we’ll cover how to create ones that only your friends can join.

Select Battle Arena from the online menu and then select the option to create your own Battle Arena. From here, you’ll see a menu with several different options. Change the visibility to “Friends” and if you want to protect it with a password, you can hit the X button to enable that, as well. Hit “Next” to give the Battle Arena a name, then wait for your friend to join.

For groups with more than two people, you can also change the order in which new players will be added to fights, as well. Typically, the bottom player will exit the “ring,” but you can change this to the top player, if you prefer.

If you did set a password – which can be necessary if you have an active friends list full of Smash players – your only real option is to let your friend know the password outside of the game.

Join a Battle Arena

super smash bros ultimate how to play with friends online 48373397 10217970362351825 4209664963419045888 n

Joining a friend’s Battle Arena is much simpler than creating your own. To do so, select the Battle Arena option from the online menu and choose to join an arena. On the next page, select to join a friend’s arena rather than a public one.

If none of your friends have created an arena yet, this next screen will greet you with an error message. Otherwise, you’ll see all joinable friends-only lobbies on this page. Just select one to enter it and start battling!

Play cooperatively

There is, unfortunately, no way to play with friends locally and online as of yet, though you can play cooperatively against other players online if you are comfortable competing against random people. Instead of going to the Battle Arena, you just need to go to “Quickplay” and select “Co-op” to get started.

How to chat with friends in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

super smash bros ultimate how to play with friends online 48277856 10217970362111819 5063750164057948160 n

You can’t voice chat with someone outside of a game on Nintendo Switch, but once you’ve created a Battle Arena and are fighting your friends, you can use the Nintendo Switch Online app’s voice chat functionality.

This isn’t enabled by default. In order to turn it on, start creating  your Battle Arena and hit the “Y” button for “More Settings.” From here, you can enable voice chat, as well as change the room music, enable Spirits, or alter the stages. Since you’re already going to be communicating using another service in order to set up the initial Battle Arena, however, we suggest just using Skype or FaceTime, instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch games
Up Next

Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon's one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan
Super Smash Bros. GameCube controller for Switch
Deals

Play ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ the best way with a Switch GameCube controller

If you're a longtime Super Smash Bros. player, then you know there's only one true way to play. Alongside the recent launch of the new 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,' Nintendo has brought back the iconic GameCube controller.
Posted By Lucas Coll
common nintendo 3ds problems and how to fix them d72661797c228a53b550835a16f6ff6ed709e7e8
Gaming

The most common Nintendo 3DS problems, and how to fix them

The Nintendo 3DS has seen its fair share of issues since it launched in 2011, including poor battery life and fragile Circle Pads. Here are some of the most common, as well as the steps you can take to solve them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Looking for a controller to play 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Try one of these

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a best weird. Here's our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
street fighter v rage quitter league points docked gall
Gaming

‘Street Fighter V’ players will get bonuses if they allow in-game ads

Capcom will show in-game advertisements on Street Fighter V starting December 11. Players may choose to deactivate the ads, but they will miss out on some bonuses and content if they do so.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the walking dead final season episode 3 release date revealed telltale s
Gaming

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ returns with Episode 3 next month

Skybound Games revealed the release date for Episode 3: Broken Toys of Telltale Games' The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Clementine's story will be getting the ending that it deserves after all.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
take two sues gta online modder for 150000
Gaming

Take-Two Interactive takes down another ‘GTA Online’ modder, seeks $150K

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have filed a lawsuit against the GTA Online modder behind the software named Elusive. The publisher is continuing its crackdown against GTA Online mods.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite streamer reportedly arrested for domestic abuse
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ streamer reportedly arrested after abusing wife while on Twitch

An Australian Fortnite streamer who goes by the name MrDeathMoth abused his pregnant wife while he was live on Twitch. An anonymous cybersecurity expert took matters into his own hands, resulting in the arrest of the streamer.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review logo
Deals

Miss Black Friday but still need an Xbox? Walmart has you covered

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but you can still save some cash on a new Xbox One bundle at Walmart. Both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X are on sale now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games. Check it out and let us know your favorites in the comments below!
Posted By Steven Petite
indie studios leave steam for epic game store ashen
Gaming

The Epic Games store is already luring indie studios away from Steam

The Epic Games Store is less than a week old, but it's already making waves among indie studios. Multiple studios have announced that their games will be timed exclusives on the Epic Games Store, with one studio forgoing Steam completely.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Bundle up for the huge ‘Monster Hunter: World’ expansion coming in 2019

Monster Hunter: World is getting a major expansion in fall 2019 called Iceborne. The expansion will be similar in scope as the Ultimate versions of previous Monster Hunter games, featuring new quests, monsters, weapons, and armor.
Posted By Steven Petite
tips tricks playstation 4 app thumb
Gaming

How to keep a PS4 in your pocket with the PlayStation Mobile app

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can browse profiles, trophies, and other content directly on your mobile device.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin