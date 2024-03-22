 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to play co-op in Rise of the Ronin

Jesse Lennox
By

As skilled as your character may be in Rise of the Ronin, there are some challenges you will want to bring in some backup for. After you’re thrust into the open world after the tutorial, however, you won’t find any clues as to how co-op works here, or if it even exists at all. While co-op certainly does exist in Rise of the Ronin, it isn’t accessible right away and may be more limited than you would hope for in a game like this. It’s time to draw your katanas as we prepare to cut through all the mystery surrounding how to play co-op.

How to play co-op

The c-op menu in Rise of the ronin.
Team Ninja

The first thing that needs to be made clear about co-op in Rise of the Ronin is that it can’t be used while exploring the open world. That means you can’t bring a friend along to explore, do the various activities on the map, or do any side missions.

Recommended Videos

The only times co-op does become available is when you do specific missions, the first of which is called “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises.” Whenever you are about to start a mission that can be done in co-op, you will first be brought to a preparation screen where you can set your gear and various other settings before you begin. The game will typically provide one or two NPC characters to be your AI partner on these missions, but you can replace them with your friends or random players if you wish. To do so, select Cooperate and then decide if you want to have players join your game or join someone else’s.

Related

Parties can be a maximum of three players, though you can limit it to two if you wish as well. You can either let anyone join, friends only, or set a password so that only those you give it to can join you. If you choose to join as backup, you will be added to any game with an open slot.

If you want to replay a mission for loot or fun, you can select any of these missions from your Longhouse resting point. Just select the Recruit option from the menu and you will be able to choose which mission you want to replay, and all the normal co-op options.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy
A wizard zaps someone off camera with red magic in Hogwarts Legacy,

There are tons of challenges to tackle in Hogwarts Legacy, but few are as time-consuming as unlocking the Finishing Touches achievement. This wild achievement forces you to use very specific attacks on very specific enemies, meaning you'll need to travel all around Hogwarts to find these beasts and go up against them in battle.

While you'll spend a lot of time chasing after all these enemies, there are a few things you need to know before venturing out in search of this achievement. Here's how to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy, including which enemies you need to find and which spell must be cast on them.

Read more
How to tame a cat in Minecraft (and where to find them)
Cat lying on bed in Minecraft

There's a lot of exploring and building to do in Minecraft, as the sandbox game has seen rapid growth over the years. But along with scavenging for resources and crafting new gear, Minecraft lets you tame a variety of animals. And one of the most popular animals you can tame is an adorable cat.

Read more
How to get and upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy
Students with brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

One of the most iconic elements of the Harry Potter universe is the flying broomstick. These flying cleaning tools were an obvious fit for an open-world game like Hogwarts Legacy, and sure enough, they are one of your primary methods of traversing the wide wizarding world, at least until you unlock all the fast travel points. If you're itching to get your very own broom and upgrade it to be as fast as possible, we've swept up all the details.

Read more