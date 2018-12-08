Digital Trends
Joker from ‘Persona 5’ will take your heart in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Aaron Mamiit
By

Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, will arrive to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its first DLC character.

Inspired by the lyrics of the RPG’s battle soundtrack Last Surprise, the shared message between gamers is “we never saw it coming” that the brawler will go out of the box right away in what Nintendo is calling Challenger Pack 1.

The announcement was made at The Game Awards 2018 in true Phantom Thieves fashion, with the lights cutting out before playing Joker’s trailer.

The reveal of Joker as the first DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was a surprise, as the news comes just as players were getting their copies of the Nintendo Switch exclusive. The Persona 5 character was never part of speculations for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters, since the RPG is only on the PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately, the announcement video at The Game Awards 2018 does not reveal the gameplay of Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Based on his abilities in Persona 5, it is very likely that players will be able to summon personas with Joker, while wielding a sword and a gun.

Joker will be part of the first of five Challenger Packs for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Each Challenger Pack is sold at $6 each, or a total of $25 for all five, and will come with a stage and music in addition to a new character.

It is unclear when Challenger Pack 1 will be available, but is expected to arrive in early 2019. Piranha Plant will be offered to early buyers of the Nintendo Switch game, but will not be counted as a DLC character because it will be a free download.

Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aime told IGN shortly after the announcement of the worlds of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Persona 5 colliding that this is the type of character that players should expect for the brawler.

“It’s emblematic of the approach that Mr. Sakurai and the team are taking with the DLC,” said Fils-Aime. “He wants characters that are unique, different, to bring them into the Smash Bros. environment. So it’s going to be tremendously exciting.”

Fils-Aime, meanwhile, did not provide clarity on whether Persona 5 on the Nintendo Switch is in the pipeline.

