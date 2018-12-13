Digital Trends
Cops called to handle ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ noise end up playing the game

Aaron Mamiit
A group of friends were having too much fun with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, and their neighbors called the cops to handle the noise, but the night continued with an unexpected twist.

Jovante Williams and his friends were playing the new Super Smash Bros. game when some neighbors in their apartment complex called the police with a noise complaint. Fans of the fighting series would know how much excitement Super Smash Bros. generates, and it was likely amplified due to the thrill over the newly released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“Lately, we’ve been playing our games on mute; we don’t want to bother anyone,” Williams told Yahoo Lifestyle. When the cops arrived and checked the situation, they agreed that the group was not being overly loud.

Then the routine noise complaint check took an unexpected turn when one of the officers asked the group what game they were playing.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all wanna play Smash?!’ And two of them literally raised their hand and walked up. They’re like, ‘How do you jump?’ They were acting; one of them was playing Pikachu!” Williams said, suggesting that the cops actually knew how to play the popular fighting game.

From the video, it is at first unclear what version of Super Smash Bros. they are playing. However, the appearance of Inkling on the character-select screen confirms that it is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Instead of Joy-Cons, it looks like the friends are using wired Nintendo Gamecube controllers through the adapter for the Nintendo Switch.

Williams’ tweet generated a lot of buzz on the social network, as it is a great example of how Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and gaming in general, can bring people together. There were also some playful jabs on how there were only a few characters unlocked out of the 74 fighters available in the game, so it looks like Williams and his friends might need a few tips on how to unlock all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters quickly.

In addition to Piranha Plant, who will be a free download for early buyers of the game, there are at least five more characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through Challenger Packs. The first Challenger Pack will add Joker from Persona 5.

