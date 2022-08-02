Two Point Campus spearheads Xbox Game Pass’ August lineup

The new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass include Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, and more starting today.

At the beginning and middle of each month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are treated to a handful of new titles added to their subscription service to play on cloud, console, and PC. This month will bring seven new games to the service, with the headliners being the open world co-op military shooter Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is already available, and the university building and management sim Two Point Campus, which will be part of the service on day one when it launches on August 9.

The full lineup of games coming between today and August 11 includes the following:

Ghost Recon Wildlands (cloud, console, and PC on August 2)

Shenzhen I/O (PC on August 4)

Turbo Golf Racing (cloud, console, and PC on August 4)

Two Point Campus (cloud, console, and PC on August 9)

Cooking Simulator (cloud, console, and PC on August 11)

Expeditions: Rome (PC on August 11)

Offworld Trading Compay (PC on August 11)

A handful of DLC and updates will also be coming, such as the first DLC episode for Citizen Sleeper, Sniper Elite 5’s Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack, and Sea of Thieves Season seven on August 4.

Along with the new additions, subscribers will lose access to five titles. If any of these look interesting, you can purchase them before they leave for a 20% discount. The titles on their way out on August 15 include the following:

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Runia

Starmancer

Train Sim World 2

While by no means a showstopper of a month, Two Point Campus and Turbo Golf Racing arriving as day one additions will hopefully appease players looking for brand-new content on Xbox Game Pass.

