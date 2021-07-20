The Xbox Game Pass library is growing once again, with a treasure trove of games being added to the service in just seven days. While 10 games altogether are coming next week, the clear heavy hitter is Microsoft Flight Simulator. Until it’s available, players can look forward to two new games being added to the service immediately: Battlefield V on cloud and Cris Tales on cloud, console, and PC.

A picture is worth a thousand words (and several upcoming games) https://t.co/JknPMLe9Cq pic.twitter.com/D16z80BrrF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 20, 2021

Other titles are being added to the subscription service’s library in the coming days. Atomicrops (cloud, console, PC), Raji: An Ancient Epic (cloud, console, PC), and Last Stop (cloud, console, PC) are all coming to Xbox Game Pass on July 22.

On July 26, players can jump into Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (cloud, console), and an original Xbox classic, Blinx: The Time Sweeper (cloud, console).

The real meat of this month’s Xbox Game Pass offerings comes later on in the month. On July 27, subscribers playing on their Xbox Series X or S can chart a flight across the world in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Just a few days later, on July 29, players get access to Omno (cloud, console, PC), Project Wingman (PC), The Ascent (PC), and the dodgeball fighting game Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, PC).

Of course, with so many titles being added to the Xbox Game Pass library, some will have to go. Leaving the service on July 31 are It Lurks Below, The Touryst, and UnderMine. If you’re not ready to lose any of these games just yet, they can be purchased for up to 20% off if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

