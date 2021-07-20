  1. Gaming

Battlefield V joins Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming lineup

By

The Xbox Game Pass library is growing once again, with a treasure trove of games being added to the service in just seven days. While 10 games altogether are coming next week, the clear heavy hitter is Microsoft Flight Simulator. Until it’s available, players can look forward to two new games being added to the service immediately: Battlefield V on cloud and Cris Tales on cloud, console, and PC.

A picture is worth a thousand words (and several upcoming games) https://t.co/JknPMLe9Cq pic.twitter.com/D16z80BrrF

&mdash; Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 20, 2021

Other titles are being added to the subscription service’s library in the coming days. Atomicrops (cloud, console, PC), Raji: An Ancient Epic (cloud, console, PC), and Last Stop (cloud, console, PC) are all coming to Xbox Game Pass on July 22.

On July 26, players can jump into Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (cloud, console), and an original Xbox classic, Blinx: The Time Sweeper (cloud, console).

The real meat of this month’s Xbox Game Pass offerings comes later on in the month. On July 27, subscribers playing on their Xbox Series X or S can chart a flight across the world in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Just a few days later, on July 29, players get access to Omno (cloud, console, PC), Project Wingman (PC), The Ascent (PC), and the dodgeball fighting game Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, PC).

Of course, with so many titles being added to the Xbox Game Pass library, some will have to go. Leaving the service on July 31 are It Lurks BelowThe Touryst, and UnderMine. If you’re not ready to lose any of these games just yet, they can be purchased for up to 20% off if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Editors' Recommendations

This awesome Xbox gaming feature is coming to both Windows 11 and Windows 10

Xbox Series X expansion card in console.

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now

Michael Che performs in stand-up set Michael Che Matters.

The best Netflix original series you can stream right now

Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave.

Everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction

Black Friday has arrived early for this 24-inch Dell gaming monitor

best g sync monitors dell 24 gaming monitor

Resident Evil Re:Verse abruptly delayed to 2022 ahead of this month’s launch

A gameplay screenshot showing the gunplay of Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Resident Evil Village PC performance patch will fix stuttering, framerate

lady dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Forget HyperX and Razer: Why you need to buy this Alienware gaming headset today

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset

How to pre-order NBA 2K22

Luka Donic will be on the cover of NBA 2K22

Steam’s Switch-like portable console launches this December

Someone playing the Steam Deck.

Don’t like SteamOS? You can install Windows on your Steam Deck instead

A player using a Steam Deck on a couch.

The true cost of the Steam Deck is higher than you think

Steam Deck

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien trees

Alien tree in Fortnite.