Xbox Game Pass April lineup leads off with a heavy hitter

Microsoft has revealed its Xbox Game Pass lineup for April, and it includes some big games. The list includes some new day-and-date releases and 2021 hidden gems.

Perhaps most notable among this month’s offerings is MLB The Show 22, which is available beginning today, April 5. This yearly baseball sim is a Sony-developed and published title that has historically existed solely on PlayStation consoles, making it a bit surprising as a Day One addition to Microsoft’s subscription service. What this means for the future is uncertain, but it’s an interesting step in a new direction for Sony and Microsoft’s relationship.

Another massive title landing on the service in April is Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest sequel in Square-Enix’s narrative-based exploration franchise. Although it was a bit polarizing with critics overall, it was praised for eschewing the series’ typical staggered chapter release format in favor of a more cohesive experience, and it’s worth checking out for fans of emotionally-charged tales.

Here’s the full list of April’s Game Pass games.

Cricket 22 (Cloud/Console) – April 5

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud/Console) – April 5

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud/Console/PC) – April 7

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud via EA Play) – April 7

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud via EA Play) – April 7

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud via EA Play) – April 7

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud/Console/PC) – April 12

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) – April 12

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) – April 12

Lost in Random (Cloud/Console/PC via EA Play) – April 14

Unfortunately, every month also brings with it a few losses, and this one’s no different. Game Pass will be losing F1 2019, MLB The Show 21, Pathway, Rain on Your Parade, and The Long Dark throughout the month. If you’re wanting to check any of those out, you have until April 15 for all of them except F1 2019, which will exit the service on April 18.

