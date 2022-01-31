MLB The Show 22 is coming to Nintendo Switch and Game Pass

San Diego Studio’s baseball sim MLB The Show will launch on April 5. Like last year’s entry, MLB The Show 22 will be multiplatform, and Nintendo Switch is joining the console lineup this year.

We haven’t seen MLB The Show 22 in action on Nintendo Switch just yet, as the game’s reveal trailer simply focuses on live-action footage of cover star Shohei Ohtani. MLB The Show 22‘s store page confirms that the Switch version will feature cross-play and cross-progression with the PlayStation and Xbox releases.

It also teases MLB The Show 22‘s new features, like new difficulty options and more elaborate intro presentations. Sony still intends to release the Nintendo Switch port on the same day as the other versions. MLB The Show 22 will cost $60 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. On PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will cost $70.

When Sony renewed its license with the MLB in December 2019, it promised to bring the baseball series to platforms outside of the PlayStation ecosystem. As Sony is usually very protective of its first-party games, this news came as a bit of a surprise. Both Xbox and Nintendo retweeted the announcement when it happened, and now we’ll finally see MLB The Show on all three major consoles.

MLB The Show also returns to Xbox Game Pass this year. In 2021, the MLB forced Sony to put the game on the service. That deal was successful enough to repeat this year, so Xbox One and Xbox Series X players can once again expect a Sony game to launch day one on the service.

MLB The Show 22 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on April 5.

