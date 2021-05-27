  1. Gaming

MLB The Show 21 was April’s bestselling game despite launching on Xbox Game Pass

By

MLB The Show 21 was the bestselling game in the United States during April and set a “new franchise high” in terms of launch month dollar sales. This is notable, as MLB The Show 21 is the first game in the series to appear on the Xbox ecosystem, following 15 years of exclusivity on PlayStation platforms.

The news comes by way of Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States. Piscatella said MLB The Show 21 not only debuted as the month’s bestselling game, but is now the third-bestselling game of 2021 year to date.

US NPD SW – April 2021 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/QsHmpjzfaO

&mdash; Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 27, 2021

The release of MLB The Show is historic, because it debuted on an Xbox platform, Xbox Game Pass, the same day it was released. Titles downloaded via Game Pass aren’t counted in monthly reports since they aren’t actual sales. Despite this, The Show 21 still managed to become the month’s bestseller, and the second-bestselling game on Xbox platforms, including Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

If you count digital sales and those downloaded through Game Pass, MLB The Show 21 reached a wider audience than ever before. This shows the decision to release the game on other platforms has been a lucrative one for MLB and San Diego Studio.

While the series from Sony-owned San Diego Studio  still remains a first-party PlayStation franchise, it will be multiplatform going forward.

Elsewhere in the NPD report, we received word that New Pokémon Snap debuted as the third-bestselling game of the month, Mortal Kombat 11 jumped up to the sixth spot due to the recent release of the new film in the franchise, and Returnal launched as April’s eighth-bestselling game. Hardware sales for the month fell 30% when compared to April of last year, but year to date, hardware sales for 2021 climbed 42% compared to the first four months of 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for May 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

World of Warcraft Classic: How to level a boosted character from 58-60 fast

wow classic how to level boosted character 58 60 fast leveling guide featured

Best cheap PS Plus deals for June 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best cheap PlayStation deals for June 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

Splatoon 2 Splatfest

The best Xbox One controllers for 2021

xbox one recon tech wireless controller review 06807

Nintendo reportedly plans to reveal Switch Pro before E3

nintendo new switch lite model fcc joy con drift blue

Dragon Quest XII and 5 more games announced at franchise’s anniversary stream

dragon quest xii announced d12logo

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

Destiny 2: How to master the new Override activity

destiny 2 override guide season of the splicer

Microsoft and Bethesda to hold joint E3 showcase June 13

microsoft-and-bethesda-e3-showcase-will-air-on-june-13

Activision details its plan to fight toxic behavior in Call of Duty

activision-issues-a-call-of-duty-anti-toxicity-report

Blizzcon 2021 has been canceled, will return with a hybrid format in 2022

blizzcon 2021 cancelled