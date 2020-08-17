  1. Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch port possibly leaked by Amazon listing

By

A Nintendo Switch port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword could be on the way. Speculation began after a listing for the game popped up on Amazon U.K.

Fans discovered the Amazon pre-order page on Sunday, August 16, with a placeholder release date of January 1, 2030. The listing appeared alongside one for Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, slated for a November 13, 2020 release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Both pages were deleted shortly after they were found.

While it’s far from a confirmation, there’s good reason to believe the Skyward Sword port could happen. Next year marks the Wii game’s 10th anniversary, as well as the franchise’s 35th. Both The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess received HD remasters to mark their respective decade milestones. Following that same pattern, it’s not a far stretch to conclude that Skyward Sword would receive the same treatment.

Speculation about the game’s jump to Switch began in 2018 during a Legend of Zelda concert in Osaka. According to fans in attendance, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma told the crowd, “I know what you’re thinking. Skyward Sword for Switch, right?” Nintendo quickly shot the rumor down after the performance.

If the rumors are true, Skyward Sword would become one of Nintendo’s first Wii games to make it to the Switch. The 2011 game made heavy use of the Wii’s motion controls. Just last year, Aonuma told Game Informer that a remake without motion controls would be “close to impossible.” The Switch’s Joy-Cons could keep the game’s controls intact, though might present problems for Switch Lite owners.

Premature Amazon listings have a history of being hit and miss. In June, Amazon U.K. put up a pre-order page for the Playstation 5 with a $750 price tag attached. Amazon later confirmed that the listing was an error. On the flip side, Amazon pages for games like Batman: Arkham Collection and Street Fight V: Arcade Edition previously leaked unannounced games.

The rumor gives Switch fans something to look forward to, as Nintendo remains tight-lipped on its upcoming slate of games, including a sequel to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

