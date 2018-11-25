Share

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword may be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as the game was apparently teased for the hybrid console at an event in Japan.

During a concert performance at Nintendo Live in Osaka, Japan, The Legend of Zelda series director Eiji Aonuma went on stage and made a surprising statement.

“I know what you’re waiting for – Skyward Sword for Switch. Right?” Aonuma said, The Nerd Mag reported. The tease was confirmed by multiple Twitter updates from people who were in attendance.

It seems Aonuma teased Skyward Sword for Switch at the Zelda concert in Osaka today. Multiple attendees are tweeting about it. — Zalman (@enterzalman) November 25, 2018

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2011. The game initially received mixed reactions from fans due to its reliance on the console’s motion controls, with the Wiimote as Link’s sword and the nunchuk as his shield. But it turned out to be one of the most successful entries in the acclaimed series.

The tease by Aonuma for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to the Nintendo Switch raises the question of whether the game will ported to the hybrid console as an HD remaster, or if it will be something much grander.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword skipped an HD remaster for the Nintendo Wii U, as the Wiimotes were only optional for the console. With the improved motion sensors of the Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Switch will be a natural fit for a visually upgraded version of the game.

However, there is also the possibility that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will receive the same treatment as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, which were ground-up remakes of the original PlayStation games, or like the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is an entirely new game.

The chances of a ground-up remake or a complete overhaul are higher due to a job listing posted by Nintendo earlier this year. The company was looking for a level designer for the next The Legend of Zelda game, which may be The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch.

Aonuma apparently did not say anything else about the game, including its expected release date. However, if the series producer is already teasing about it, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch may already be in development, if not already nearing launch.