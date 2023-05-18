This gift guide contains sponsored content in some areas. Why Trust us?
Looking for the perfect gift for the recent grad in your life? We’ve got you covered. From stylish watches to high-quality audio equipment and everything in between, these 14 tech items under $300 offer something for everyone. Whether your grad is an athlete, a home cook, a podcaster, or just in need of a little extra help getting around town, these gifts are sure to make their transition to post-college life a little easier and a lot more fun.
Garmin
No grad gift is more traditional than a watch. A 21st-century take on tradition is the Garmin Vívomove Sport—stylish and great for runners, cyclists, and other athletes. Our Senior Mobile Writer, Andy Boxall, had this to say about it in the review: “The fashionable Garmin Vivomove may have a hidden screen, but once you put it on, the watch’s extensive technology and health tracking talents are obvious.”
Rode
Whether they’re starting an internship in podcasting or just taking tons of Zoom calls, a Rode mic will make their audio broadcast quality. This one is portable and plugs into USB.
Oura
Unlike most sleep and fitness trackers, Oura is so sleek it can be mistaken for luxury jewelry, gracing the fingers of trendsetters from Prince Harry to Kim Kardashian.
Opal
Somewhere between a crummy webcam and a GoPro lies Opal, a DSLR-quality webcam that’ll keep your grad looking professional, not pixelated.
Hatch
Getting a job means getting up on time. A sunrise alarm, sleepscapes, and exclusive morning routines have made Hatch Restore the internet’s favorite clock.
Roborock
An apartment is harder to clean than a dorm—a robot vacuum can help. We like the Roborock Q5, but the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo is another great pick.
Marshall
There are several excellent over-the-ear headphones in this price range (Bose, Sony, Sennheiser), but Marshall’s Monitor II simply look the coolest. Who can argue with that?
Cosori
Cosori amps up your everyday air fryer with a host of smart features, including even-heating technology and remote control via an app. Consider it a sous chef for one-pot meals.
Schiit
No single item will improve a desktop sound system than the Asgard, a combination amp/DAC. In fact, Schiit’s stellar American-made products will improve practically any setup.
SHW
Replace your grad’s university-issued dorm desk with a quality standing desk like this one from SHW. It looks like a standard but sleek table and hides a host of features.
Rains
Hailing from Denmark, Rains makes Scandi-chic rainwear. Their backpack is ubiquitous on campuses—both college and tech—but the messenger bag looks a little more adult.
TurboAnt
TurboAnt’s entry-level scooter rides like one that costs twice the price. With a 350-watt motor, a 6.3” deck and a top speed of 16mph, commuting on this baby is a breeze.
Planta
Planta gives customizable water, light, and feeding schedules for basically any plant you can name. At $35.99/year, it’s way cheaper than constantly replacing a pothos.
Philips
The best way to personalize a starter apartment is with some customizable mood lighting. Philips makes some of the best smart bulbs and light strips available.