If you missed our last Chrome Industries giveaway and are itching for another chance to score some free gear, you’re in luck: We’ve joined forces yet again to give Digital Trends readers an opportunity to score more than $400 worth of great stuff from the folks at Chrome Industries. The $475 grand prize includes a jacket, backpack, and luggage tag, and whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or just an office ninja looking for some tough and weatherproof kit, read on to find out how you can win.

The first item in this three-piece bundle was part of our last Chrome Industries giveaway, too: The Storm Seeker Shell waterproof jacket (normally a $250 value). This all-season hooded jacket is fully waterproof, with a 2.5-layer polyester shell featuring taped seams that fully seal the fabric to keep water from seeping in.

The Storm Seeker’s raglan sleeves provide maximum mobility, while zippered underarm openings let you get some much-needed air when your pits need to breathe a little. The winner of the contest will have their pick of the men’s Storm Seeker or the women’s Storm Seeker jacket, as well as a choice of either blue or black.

The other highlight of our giveaway is the Summoner backpack. Chrome Industries makes a ton of great gear bags and backpacks for the modern citygoer, including some that rank among our favorites, and the Summoner is no exception. This waterproof backpack is crafted from 600 denier polyester twill with a nylon lining that offers double-layer protection from the elements.

Inside, the Summoner backpack boasts a 32-liter capacity, with two primary compartments and a dedicated sleeve for laptops up to 15 inches in size. Each of the two main compartments has its own access zipper, and there are some internal pockets for organizing smaller items as well. Finally, this giveaway bundle also includes a handy metal-covered Chrome Industries luggage tag – the perfect complement to the Summoner backpack.

Don’t miss your opportunity to take home this $475 bundle: One lucky winner will claim the grand prize, with the giveaway contest running from Wednesday, December 26, through Sunday, January 6. Submit your entry below to secure your chance to win, and you can also grab two bonus entries by visiting the Chrome Industries page and subscribing to the company’s YouTube channel below.