The best 17-inch laptop bags for gamers, professionals, and photographers

The top bags and cases for your 17-inch laptop, whether yours is for work or play

Tyler Lacoma
By

Do you have an extra-large laptop you need to take with you? Sometimes size really does matter, and if you are a photographer, business professional or gamer on the go, you need something just suited to you. Our favorites are Vaschy and Mancro models that include plenty of space and USB charging ports, but we have a lot of picks for every style! check them out here.

But there are some great alternatives too. These are the best 17-inch laptop bags money can buy.

Vaschy 17-inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

Vaschy 17-inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

This simple and reliable Vaschy backpack is made of water-resistant polyester and has plenty of extra storage while still staying lightweight: The pack includes multiple sections, five interior pockets, and of course the padded laptop compartment. It also has a USB charging port built in. This allows you to easily charge on the go, especially if you have a charger pack that you use with your laptop — or charge your other devices with your laptop if necessary. This is a nice feature for those frequently on the move, such as busy professionals or students. It even comes with a waterproof cover!

Mancro Laptop Backpack with Charging Port

Mancro Laptop Backpack with Charging Port

This stylish Mancro backpack has plenty of space, making it an ideal choice for students: There are three main compartments, nine inner pockets, two sealed side pockets and more — perfect for storing all your odds and ends no matter how much stuff you’ve brought. The exterior is made with a water repellent nylon fabric with padded shoulder straps. There’s also a USB port included on this pack. All the better for charging your devices.

Asus ROG Nomad Backpack

ROG_Nomad_overview_banner
Asus

While the Citizen bag is trendy for many casual locations, this Asus bag is designed strictly with school or backpacking in mind, and specifically for gamers who need to carry their heavy-duty systems around. It is also made to look like a “gladiator’s helmet” which, well…judge for yourself on that count. However, the rugged design is handy, and there are lots of dedicated pockets for headsets, adapters, USBs, mice, water bottles, keyboards, and other odds and ends that gamers may need on the go, making this a very complete package.

Case Logic Laptop and Tablet Briefcase

dlc117_fs_thumb4_sized_544x500
Case Logic

There actually quite a few Case Logic cases that fit the larger class of laptop – more than most other brands. But this particular case gets recognition for combining enough room for a 17.3-inch laptop with an extra pocket for your tablet computer, along with a few other odds and ends. It’s a nondescript, versatile case that, in addition to being big, is made for pretty much any purpose, from business to travel. Case Logic also has some of the least expensive cases available, and you can find this one for low prices online.

Everki Advance

91z4egIsPTL
Amazon

Everki is all about productivity and usability, and this simple briefcase is an excellent choice for all kinds of work or play environments. Everything about it is no-nonsense, and it’s big enough to carry 18.4-inch laptops if necessary. The laptop compartment is a top-loading, padded option, and the briefcase includes a removable shoulder strap as well as a trolley handle pass-through. The lifetime warranty is pretty nice, too.

McKlein Damen 80715

81hxqgwsQML
amazon

The name sounds like something James Bond would use, and we have to admit, this is a seriously classy laptop case for those who want to make a real statement on their travels. And “travels” is an operative word, too – no backpacking around campus for this suitcase, with its built-in wheels and extendable towing handle. The suitcase material is made from soft, plushy “cowhide leather” material. The laptop case itself includes a foam-protected compartment to minimize shock.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag (TSA-Friendly)

71wwBkJX8ML
Amazon

This casual laptop bag is designed for ease of use…for both you and TSA agents. If you find yourself heading through airports frequently, then this could help you save time for your larger laptops. There’s a compliant external compartment that quickly unzips and lies flat for some swift inspection without the need to fully remove your laptop, and a waterproof liner for some adding weather protection, too. Otherwise this bag is pretty bare bones but it gets the job done: Make sure you spring for the large version to fit your 17-inch laptops.

Solo Classic 17-inch Attaché

41Lz2Nvrk+L
Amazon

Have you been unimpressed by the laptop cases on this list? Have they all disappointed you in terms of class, professionalism, or pizzazz? Then here’s a case just for you: The Solo 17.3-inch Laptop Attaché. It’s silvery (but also comes in black), it has combination locks, and it makes you look like you are carrying important documents. There’s not much inside except for a few pockets and room for your laptop and adapter, but room isn’t the point: If you like this case, you want something to show off in the board room.

