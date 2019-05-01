The top bags and cases for your 17-inch laptop, whether yours is for work or play

Share

Do you have an extra-large laptop you need to take with you? Sometimes size really does matter, and if you are a photographer, business professional or gamer on the go, you need something just suited to you. Our favorites are Vaschy and Mancro models that include plenty of space and USB charging ports, but we have a lot of picks for every style! check them out here.

But there are some great alternatives too. These are the best 17-inch laptop bags money can buy.

Vaschy 17-inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port

This simple and reliable Vaschy backpack is made of water-resistant polyester and has plenty of extra storage while still staying lightweight: The pack includes multiple sections, five interior pockets, and of course the padded laptop compartment. It also has a USB charging port built in. This allows you to easily charge on the go, especially if you have a charger pack that you use with your laptop — or charge your other devices with your laptop if necessary. This is a nice feature for those frequently on the move, such as busy professionals or students. It even comes with a waterproof cover!

Mancro Laptop Backpack with Charging Port

This stylish Mancro backpack has plenty of space, making it an ideal choice for students: There are three main compartments, nine inner pockets, two sealed side pockets and more — perfect for storing all your odds and ends no matter how much stuff you’ve brought. The exterior is made with a water repellent nylon fabric with padded shoulder straps. There’s also a USB port included on this pack. All the better for charging your devices.