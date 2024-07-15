Best Acer Prime Day deals: Cheap laptops for under $200

There are thousands of Prime Day deals happening at the moment, which can make it tough to know where to start. That’s why we’ve focused all our efforts here on the best Acer Prime Day deals that are happening right now. Acer is best known for its many Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and monitors. We’ve rounded them all up below as well as looked at what you should consider before buying a new laptop. Read on while we guide you through it all.

Acer laptop Prime Day deals

Acer is one of the best laptop brands around even if it doesn’t currently feature on our look at the best laptops. In part, that’s because it tends to make affordable devices so these Acer laptop Prime Day deals are even better value than usual. There are also some surprisingly high-end models for anyone who wants something like a laptop with a great screen or 2-in-1 qualities.

Acer monitor Prime Day deals

Much like with laptops, Acer monitors tend to be highly affordable rather than being high-end in nature. That means you shouldn’t expect one of the best monitors from the firm but you can enjoy reliability at a great price. That’s even more the case when dealing with the Acer monitor Prime Day deals below.

Acer gaming laptop Prime Day deals

For affordable gaming laptops, check out these Acer gaming laptop Prime Day deals. It’s not a big name in the field and, predictably, the best gaming laptops don’t include an Acer model, but if you want a basic laptop for playing games, these deals are pretty appealing.

How to choose an Acer laptop on Prime Day

We have an extensive laptop buying guide which applies to Acer laptops as well as all other laptops too. However, we can break things down a bit in terms of where your priorities should lie.

As with any major purchase, start out by thinking about how much you can afford. Acer laptops tend to be on the more affordable side of things but it’s still useful to think about if your budget is under $300 for instance, or if you can afford a lot more. At the cheapest end of the scale, consider buying a Chrome-based laptop. Lack of Windows support can mean limits in terms of what software you can run but it means speedier performance with low specs compared to a Windows-based machine.

From there, have a think about how you plan on using the laptop. Do you need your Acer laptop for simply typing up documents or do you need it to handle more advanced work? That affects what hardware is best for you. The latest processors are best if you plan on video editing while you’ll want a minimum of 16GB of RAM, however if you’re just web browsing, you don’t need to focus so carefully.

Similarly, storage needs vary wildly depending on your plans. If you’re looking to store many files or — again — edit videos, go high. 512GB at the very minimum but ideally 1TB or more. If you don’t need to store much and you’re just typing up basic documents, 256GB will be just fine.

Thinking about the screen quality is useful as well as there’s no way to upgrade that after a purchase. Full HD is the least you should expect with pricier models having OLED displays which are better if you plan on watching movies on the move. Side all depends on how portable you need the laptop to be. Smaller means it’s lighter to carry but larger means it works better as a desktop replacement.

Finally, don’t forget to check the battery life of the laptop as well as any extra ports it offers. You may need multiple USB ports or HDMI output and while you can buy docks for this, it’s nice to start out with the essentials.

How we chose these Acer Prime Day deals

