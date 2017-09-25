25 best laptop bags for everyone, from students to globetrotters

The first purchase for any laptop owner should be a case to carry it in. Whether it’s a chic messenger bag for around town or rough-and-tumble backpack that goes well beyond general commuting purposes, keeping your computer safe is essential and crucial to your machine’s lifespan — and that applies to cheap laptops just as much as it does the most expensive gaming laptops.

We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish, fashionable, and practical laptop bags for every man and women looking to add a bit of peace of mind to their daily travels. Some of the bags are costly, however, there are some budget-friendly choices to pick from. Below are 25 best laptop bags that the best laptops around deserve.

AmazonBasics Laptop Bag ($15) The AmazonBasics Laptop bag is everything you’d expect from the Seattle-based shopping giant. It’s relatively comfortable and easy to carry, conveniently equipped with a padded interior that offers a separate space to hold your laptop without adding any unnecessary bulk. The minimalist shoulder bag’s multi-compartment design also provides all the necessary space for housing your cables and pens, and given the rock-bottom pricing, you could feasibly purchase a separate bag for each device in your arsenal. The bags accommodate laptops and tablets ranging between 7 and 17 inches and size, so you need not worry about finding the right size for you. Just don’t expect anything fit for a fashionista, or an indestructible build–pick a durable laptop to complement this bag! Buy one now from: Amazon

Ice Red AVA urban laptop backpack ($70) The AVA backpack-handbag hybrid for women is a real eye catcher. Crafted with stylish urban aesthetics in mind, it’s also built to last given its ripstop nylon construction and quality guarantee. The vertical bag, available in four colors (black, blue, red, and yellow), is equipped with a 10- to 15-inch laptop compartment and an assortment of different-sized pocket organizers for electronics and stationary alike. It’s as minimalist as you want to it be, yet roomy enough for any bulk you might want to add for your agonizing bike commute or romp around the city. Buy one now from: Amazon

Herschel Supply Company Retreat Backpack ($70+) It’s hard to beat the unique style of a Herschel Supply Co bag, and the Retreat is no exception. Available in a variety of colors, this spacious pack is dressed in coated polyester, with a reinforced bottom so you don’t break anything when you set it down quickly. The laptop sleeve is perfect for keeping your computer steady, or holding onto anything you don’t want mixed with everything else in your pack. When you need to close everything up, the flap on the top provides adequate protection, with a pull cord inside, and metal clasps to really batten the hatches when the elements try to get the best of you. The Retreat comes in at an appealing price point, and there are sizes above and below it if your needs differ a little from the norm. Buy one now from: Amazon Zappos eBags

Asus ROG Nomad V2 backpack ($170) If you’ve got a massive 17-inch gaming laptop, and you’ve just gotta bring all your stuff with you to the LAN party, the Asus ROG Nomad is a top pick. With a laptop compartment specifically designed for the Asus ROG G750 series of gaming laptops, you can carry any 17-inch laptop, along with your keyboard, mouse, peripherals, power supply, extra controllers, snacks, drinks, a tablet, a change of clothes, and a jacket. That might be an exaggeration, but only a slight one. It looks great too, boasting the same detail and aesthetic as the Asus ROG G750 series. With plenty of organizational pockets and lots of room, the Asus ROG Nomad is more of a weekend warrior than a work bag. Buy one now from: Amazon

Booq Cobra Squeeze ($182+) Booq has a well-designed lineup that’s worth more than a cursory glance, but the Cobra Squeeze is currently one of the best laptop backpacks available. The turtle-shell pack is designed with the MacBook and iPad in mind, but you can fit other 15.4-inch laptops in here as well. The fabric is durable, water-repellent, and surprisingly smooth, with construction that won’t embarrass you, regardless of where you go. There’s also a dedicated phone pocket that benefits from an ultra-soft lining. Buy one now from: Amazon