11 laptop bags for travelers who want to get through security in style

Since 2008, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) started allowing certain laptop bags to go through X-ray screening, without having to remove them from the bag. The idea is to help speed up the screening process, since regulation requires all laptops to be removed from bags and placed into a bin — a process that not only confuses many passengers, but also leads to lost laptops. (This doesn’t apply to those in the TSA Precheck program, which doesn’t require them to remove their laptops.)

To help combat these issues, the TSA implemented guidelines for “checkpoint friendly” bags, which are designed to allow screeners to easily and clearly see the laptop and what’s inside it. They can be in a butterfly style (a bag folds open into two parts) or trifold style (three parts), or a laptop sleeve; whatever the style, it must be able to lie completely flat.

What resulted was a deluge of checkpoint-friendly bags. And like most computer bags, the problem is that most of them are more utilitarian than stylish. They tend to be black, boxy, boring, and in a sea of similar-looking bags, they won’t win you any points for style or personality. If you want a checkpoint-friendly bag that will help you quickly get through security, but that you won’t be embarrassed about carrying around, we’ve found 11 products that are well-made, smart, and trendy. And since they all look great, you can use them even when you’re grounded.

Note: Despite the TSA approving these bags, it doesn’t endorse any brand nor is it obligated to acknowledge them during security checks. To be frank, it’s really up to the TSA agents who are working on your day of travel. From our experience, we’ve had agents tell us to keep our laptops in their sleeves, but on other occasions, the agents made everyone remove their laptops, regardless of the bag and the signs indicating the use of TSA-approved bags.

Incase EO Travel Backpack ($180) Incase’s EO Travel Backpack offers plenty of storage space within a compact, multi-purpose design. There’s enough room to fit a 17-inch laptop as well as an iPad, and the portion devoted to computer storage opens flat to help bypass airport security. As an added bonus, the main compartment expands 35 percent, making this backpack ideal for overnight business trips. This allows you to maximize extra space when needed, or maintain a slimmer bag when minimal storage space will do. Padded shoulder straps, breathable mesh paneling, and an adjustable sternum strap are all ergonomic bonuses. A side-mounted handle also allows the backpack to be carried as a briefcase. The only real complaint would be the aesthetic of the bag when used as a briefcase. If the straps could be concealed, or easily removed, it would look more like a briefcase rather than a backpack with a side-mounted handle. Nonetheless, the overall product is still practical and the clean, with an angular design that will definitely stand out in the crowd. Buy one now from: Incase Jet

Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop TSA-Friendly Backpack ($83+) The Uptown Laptop TSA-Friendly is — you guessed it — ideal for bypassing the TSA process. The overall design meets all TSA requirements for sending your backpack and laptop through without removing your device(s), and the main computer compartment can fit laptops up to 15 inches in size. There’s also a dedicated pocket for stowing your iPad or Android tablet, along with a series of tricot-lined pockets designed to protect delicate items such as sunglasses and smartphones. The elastic side pouch is perfect for storing an array of items, both large and small, and the body includes a vista loop for a bike light. A channeled, mesh panel on the back and an adjustable front strap also help ensure a comfortable fit. Buy one now from: Amazon

Timbuk2 Commute laptop messenger bag ($65+) The trademark bike messenger bag — a favorite with both delivery guys and gals, as well as Web startup employees — gets an update for today’s frequent fliers. The Commute is made with the same materials Timbuk2 users are familiar with — soft lining to protect gadgets, while the environmentally friendly, waterproof flap keeps crap out. The laptop compartment opens all the way so that it lies flat, meeting TSA requirements. Available in various sizes and colors, the largest version has enough room for a quick trip. Buy one now from: Timbuk2 Amazon ebags

Manhattan Portage Harbor backpack ($275) With its big capacity, the Harbor Backpack from Manhattan Portage does double-duty as a carry-on for a weekend trip. Inside is a removable sleeve that accommodates a 15-inch laptop. Unlike the other bags listed, you will have to pull the sleeve out of the bag before sending it through a scanner; however, the large mouth opening makes it easy to quickly stash it back in. The entire bag is made with a plastic membrane that’s waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about your clothes or electronics getting wet. Also ideal for bicycle commuters (Manhattan Portage, like Timbuk2, has its roots in making bike messenger bags), the bag is part of the company’s high-style Black Label line. Buy one now from: Manhattan Portage Amazon

Mobile Edge Alienware Vindicator Briefcase 18″ ($55) With the same design cues and iconic logo as the gaming laptops and desktops, this Alienware Vindicator can accommodate Alienware’s 18-inch laptop (thankfully, other sizes are also available). Made by Mobile Edge, the bag has a checkpoint-friendly compartment, while another has enough room for all your gaming accessories and other gear. Perfect for that traveler heading to E3, PAX, Comic-Con, or any gaming convention. Mobile Edge also makes a bunch of checkpoint-friendly bags (it calls them ScanFast) for different users, not just gamers. Buy one now from: Mobile Edge Amazon eBags Dell

Tom Bihn Daylight Briefcase ($80) and Cache protective sleeve ($40) To keep the Daylight Briefcase compact while checkpoint friendly, Tom Bihn created an attachment system that lets you easily pull out the laptop sleeve when needed (you can remove the sleeve completely for when you’re not flying). It not only meets TSA regulations, but it minimizes the risk of forgetting the laptop in a bin (trust us, we’ve been there). The stylish urban bag is made in the United States, using lightweight but strong materials, and inside there are plenty of what Tom Bihn calls O-rings, which lets you clip on a variety of pouches, straps, etc. Tom Bihn Daylight Briefcase Tom Bihn Cache protective sleeve Buy one now from: Buy one now from: Tom Bihn Tom Bihn

Booq expandable Taipan superslim for MacBook Pro ($80) Since the TSA doesn’t require you to remove a laptop if it’s in a sleeve, you can use the Taipan Superslim 15, provided it’s just a laptop that’s inside. But the bag has a clever trick: For all other times, the bottom of the case can expand to accommodate additional items. We’re fans of Booq’s camera bags for their quality and design, and the Taipan Superslim 15 has a similar build, like water-resistant, lightweight 1680D triple-weaved polyester. Like Booq’s camera bags, the laptop case has the Terralinq ID, a unique serial number that could help you recover a bag. Buy one now from: Amazon

Eagle Creek Straight Up Business Brief RFID ($112) If you can’t decide between a messenger bag, backpack, or handheld briefcase, why not have all three? The Straight Up briefcase converts into any of those modes to suit your mood, while the laptop compartment folds open for airport screeners. The shoulder straps are well padded for the long haul, and, like Tumi’s Alpha 2, there’s an RFID-blocking pocket for IDs, cards, passports. Buy one now from: Eagle Creek

Everki Titan ($167) The Titan is a colossal backpack, one capable of holding an 18.4-inch laptop. This makes it ideal for anyone with a large gaming laptop who travels frequently. Additionally, the bag features several large compartments, so you can store plenty of gear, including laptop accessories and other devices (i.e., tablets, handhelds). The tablet pocket is even lined with felt, making it safe for any screen. Although it may seem like such a large backpack would be terrible for moving through security, the titan opens up 180 degrees, so it can move through a screening machine easily. The pack’s innovative design also makes it easy to rifle through compartments and grab the specific device you want at any given moment. It may not be the right choice for every consumer, but those with mammoth laptops and an assortment of gadgets will appreciate the Titan’s bountiful pockets and smart organization. Buy one now from: Amazon