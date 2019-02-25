Share

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 has just dropped, and despite the hype surrounding the launch, we knew very little about it until now. If Samsung’s previous flagships – the excellent Galaxy S9 and Note 9 – are anything to go by, then we can be sure that we’re in for a treat with the Galaxy S10. We also have a treat for our loyal readers, giving one lucky winner the opportunity to score a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone (a $900 value) along with a bundle of four Speck phone cases. Read on, or scroll to the bottom, to find out how you can enter.

There is an ocean’s worth of Android phone makers on the market right now, and it seems like there are more and more brands throwing their hats into the ring each year. Yet Samsung is still the king of of the smartphone hill, commanding the lion’s share of the Android market (with Android itself also being the OS of choice for the majority of smartphone users today).

Nobody can claim that Samsung hasn’t earned this success. Its Galaxy phones have come to define “Android flagship,” with the Galaxy S8 and S9 easily ranking among the most impressive devices to hit the market in recent years. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is also sure to impress, with a leaked video of the phablet-sized S10 Plus showing off the device’s super-slim bezels and fingerprint sensor. Also notable is that unlike previous flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in three different sizes: The beefy Galaxy S10 Plus, normal-sized Galaxy S10, and compact pocket-friendly Galaxy S10 E.

With a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED screen, the Android 9.0 Pie operating system, and a Snapdragon 855 processor, the S10 we’re giving away certainly packs a punch. Like the Galaxy S9, however, the camera is what really takes the cake. A 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12MP telephoto rear camera, and a 10MP front camera can take stunning photographs. You can also shoot 4K video at 60 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps, and 720p video at a whopping 960 fps. Though there are many similarities between Samsung phones and the newer iPhone X, XS, and XR, the Galaxy S10 phones still come with an audio jack — meaning you don’t need a pair of wireless headphones to listen to music.

We’re also sweetening this Samsung Galaxy S10 giveaway pot by throwing in three rugged smartphone cases from Speck (a combined value of $130). These include the Speck Presidio V-Grip with its non-slip bezel grip and clear back, the fully rubberized Presidio Grip, the slim anti-microbial Presidio Pro, and the Presidio GrabTab which features a fold-up finger grip that can double as a phone stand.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was just released on February 20, at the Samsung Unpacked event