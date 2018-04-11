Google I/O 2018

Share

Google I/O — like Microsoft BUILD and Apple’s WWDC — is Google’s premiere event for developers. From May 8 through May 10, thousands will descend on the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where Google will hold keynotes and developer sessions to talk about new technological advances, and its plans for 2018. We’ll learn what Google has cooking for projects like Android P, Google Assistant, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Wear OS, and maybe a few surprises. Stay tuned as we provide live updates before, during, and after the show.