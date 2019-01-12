Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Futuristic mask filters out air pollution for cyclists and runners

Georgina Torbet
By

As a way to stay fit and to combat global warming, more and more people are cycling to work — especially those who live in a city. But a big concern for cyclists in urban environments is staying safe, not only from car crashes but also from airborne pollutants. A cycling mask shown off at CES 2019 could help combat this problem by blocking out air pollution to keep cyclists’ lungs clear as they ride.

Made by French company R-Pur, the mask has been made available through crowdfunding site Indiegogo and is designed primarily for cyclists and motorbike users, through the company also says it could be useful for runners or other urban athletes too. It filters out harmful air pollutants like toxic particles, fine particles and diesel, pollen, and viruses and bacteria using a nano filtration system, working on particles that are between 10 microns and 0.04 microns in size. This makes it one of the most effective air filtration systems out there, as most European protection masks only filter particles of down to 0.4 microns in size.

For reference, a grain of sand is about 90 microns in size, a human hair is 50-70 microns, dust and pollen particles are 10 microns, fine particles caught by conventional masks as 0.4 microns, and the R-Pur mask filters all the way down to nanoparticles of 0.04 microns.

The filtration system works through a replaceable filter, and in addition has an active carbon layer which should absorb harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and gases. When you breathe out, the hot air is channeled downwards to prevent your goggles and visor from becoming misted, a particular concern for motorbike riders.

There was a cool update to the mask on display at CES 2019 too — a prototype illuminated version of the mask that had lights on the side which changed color based on the current air quality. The mask also connects to a smartphone app which can inform you about air quality conditions, and lets you know how long the filter is expected to last and when you might need to change it. The makers estimate that the filter will need to be changed every one to two months depending on its usage.

Don't Miss

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fossil sport smartwatch news pop up 2
Mobile

At CES 2019, the Fossil Sport gets trendy new watch faces

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
alkahest parkinsons alzheimers trial elderly parkinson s patient
Emerging Tech

Startup wants to reverse Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s using human blood extract

A cutting-edge startup is working on a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's by altering the concentration of plasma proteins in patients. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nordictrack vr bike ces 2019 feat
Gaming

Ride through the sky and get fit on the fly with the NordicTrack VR Bike

During CES 2019, we tried the NordicTrack Virtual Reality Bike. Combining fitness and gaming, the bike is one of the most interesting approaches to VR traversal we’ve seen. 
Posted By Felicia Miranda
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
visoncheck ces 2019 eyeque visioncheck 2
Mobile

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist

A new gadget enables you to test your eyes yourself at home. Using the EyeQue VisionCheck, an automated optical device, you can measure your eyes' refractive error and find out what strength of glasses you need.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Product Review

Garmin’s 4G LTE VivoActive 3 keeps you safe when you’re out on the trails

Garmin takes its already great VivoActive 3 Music fitness smartwatch and adds a 4G LTE connection, courtesy of Verizon. The watch now has streaming music, independent GPS, and best of all, SMS support and various safety features. We’ve…
Posted By Andy Boxall
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
everyday kitchen products walmart eating healthy 2019
Deals

Want to eat healthy in 2019? 10 everyday kitchen products from Walmart can help

If 2019 is the year you curb your delivery habit and start getting intimate with your kitchen. After all, you want to eat well. The only problem is that you’re not sure how to begin. Here are some fantastic kitchen products to aid your…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
this energy generating treadmill cuts your waistline and power bill verde g690
Emerging Tech

This energy-generating treadmill cuts your waistline and your power bill

Fitness equipment maker SportsArt was on hand at CES 2019 with its latest piece of sustainable sports equipment - the electricity-generating Verde G690 treadmill.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
uwm stomach implant fights obesity xudongguangstandingcu
Emerging Tech

Stomach implant device uses jolts of electricity to fight obesity

An implant created at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could help fight obesity by attaching to users' stomachs and then suppressing feelings of hunger using jolts of electricity.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fitbit and apple watch alternatives under 50 garmin vivofit3 lifestyle
Deals

Before buying a Fitbit or Apple Watch, check out these fitness trackers under $50

Fitbit and Apple Watch are top of the line when it comes to fitness trackers but if you want to save, we have alternatives. If 2019 is the year you keep track of your health and budget your expenses, then take a look at these fitness…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
foodmarble aire review feat
Product Review

One breath into this device could change what you eat forever

Anyone living with a food intolerance knows the pain — literally and figuratively — of dealing with it, and even identifying what the cause of the problem is. The FoodMarble Aire wants to solve this, and we took a closer look at CES…
Posted By Andy Boxall