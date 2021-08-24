Peloton today announced its new Peloton Tread, a full-featured treadmill that connects to Peloton’s fitness library. The Tread delivers a total body workout amd adds new safety features that address some of the issues the company experienced with its previous version. Along with its new treadmill, Peloton added three new German running instructors to its library of workouts to help Tread owners walk and run on their new treadmill.

The Peloton Tread will ship with a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen display with built-in speakers. The screen tilts up and down, allowing users to adjust the screen to their height or position within the room. This setup enables users to transition from running on the treadmill to exercising on the mat without missing a beat. Unlike most treadmills that need a dedicated room, the Peloton Tread is compact, measuring slightly less than the size of your typical living room couch. Despite its condensed form factor, there is still ample running room thanks to the Tread’s runnable 59-inch belt.

Though customers rave about Peloton’s live workouts and exercise library, the Tread hardware was plagued with problems. Peloton had to issue a recall for the Tread because of an issue with the touchscreen, which could unexpectedly fall off the unit. Less than a month later, the company recalled its Tread+ treadmill due to a serious safety issue following several high-profile injuries. Several children and pets were injured, and one child died after getting pulled under the rear of the treadmill. Peloton offered full refunds to concerned customers. Those who didn’t want a refund could ask Peloton to send out a moving crew to place the treadmill in a room with no pets or children.

The new Tread model addresses these safety concerns and more. The treadmill ships with a built-in pin-code lock that prevents users from turning on the running belt until they start a workout. Curious children will not be able to press random buttons and accidentally turn on the treadmill. Peloton also included a safety key that will stop the belt quickly in case of a fall or other emergency situation. Lastly, Peloton added speed and incline controls to the side rail. This convenient location makes it easy for users to maintain their focus while adjusting their workout intensity. They can run safely without distraction. Also included on the side rail is an easy-to-find stop button that can be used to halt the belt in an instant.

The Peloton Tread will be available starting August 30 and will debut first in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Peloton then will roll out the Tread in Germany starting in fall 2021. At the same time, Peloton will expand its running content with workouts from three new German running trainers. In the United States, the Tread will cost $2,495.

Editors' Recommendations