Strava unveils Summit, a new a la carte membership plan

Kelly Hodgkins
By

Strava is saying goodbye to its premium membership option and replacing it with a new a la carte service called Summit. The Strava Summit memberships offer three different packs that can be purchased separately or together in a bundle. These subscription packs will benefit athletes, who now can choose the feature pack that best suits their needs, and who won’t have to pay for features that they don’t really use.

The new Strava Summit plan takes the premium features that Strava members know and love and breaks them down into three distinct packs – training, analysis, and safety. Subscribers then can pick and choose the pack or packs that will help them meet their fitness goals.

The training pack includes all the tools you need when you are training for a race or looking to improve your fitness. The new feature bundle motivates you to exercise by letting you choose training plans and set custom goals by time, distance power, or segment. It also has real-time GPS tracking so you can monitor your performance and check the leaderboards so you can see how you compare to other Strava members.

The analysis pack takes the data coming from your connected device and allows you to deep dive into the metrics that are recorded while exercising. The pack doesn’t just focus on one part of a workout. You can analyze the pace of a workout, the intensity of the activity, and the effect the exercise has on your overall fitness.

The third and final pack is the safety pack which bundles those features that will keep you safe while exploring. This pack allows you to plan adventures in new locations or view a global heat map to find a new favorite place to exercise. Military members should be careful with this feature. You also get access to Strava beacon, a real-time tracking feature that lets you pick friends and family members who can track you as you train or compete.

Strava thankfully didn’t use these new membership options to bump up the price of its plans. The new Strava Summit bundle includes all three packs and costs $60 per year or $8 monthly just like the former premium plans. The Strava Summit training, analysis, and safety packs will cost $24 each when paid annually or $3 each per month if you prefer a month-to-month option.

