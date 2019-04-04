Digital Trends
Home Security Reviews

Reolink C2 Pro Smart Cam Review

Reolink C2 Pro offers great value home monitoring with an old-school vibe

1 of 6
reolink c2 pro smart cam
reolink c2 pro smart cam
reolink c2 pro smart cam
reolink c2 pro smart cam
reolink c2 pro smart cam
reolink c2 pro smart cam
DT Recommended Product
Pan, tilt, or zoom with Reolink’s C2 Pro camera -- a great, if retro, choice for home security
Pan, tilt, or zoom with Reolink’s C2 Pro camera -- a great, if retro, choice for home security
Pan, tilt, or zoom with Reolink’s C2 Pro camera -- a great, if retro, choice for home security

Highs

  • Cute and compact design
  • Pan, tilt, zoom features
  • Fantastic day/night image quality
  • Wealth of tweakable settings
  • Great value for money

Lows

  • No wireless setup
  • No cloud storage support
  • No Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or IFTTT support

DT Editors' Rating

7.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Terry Walsh
By

Reolink may not be a familiar name, but the security specialist has been steadily building a comprehensive range of consumer and professional monitoring equipment since 2009. The Reolink C2 Pro ($105) is an inexpensive home security camera with several features that help this model standout in a packed marketplace.

While most smart cams are static, the C2 Pro is equipped with a pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) feature, delivering an impressive field of view. A combination of 355-degree pan, 105-degree tilt and three-times optical zoom provides comprehensive coverage for all but the largest rooms. Elsewhere, 5 MP (2560 x 1920) imaging boasts (on paper at least) enhanced clarity over standard 1080p HD cameras, with up to 40 feet (12 meters) night vision range.

On looks alone, the C2 Pro is certainly a contender.

While other features, such as motion detection, smartphone alerts and two-way audio are tablestakes, a microSD slot for video capture is a reassuring addition for backup, or for homeowners who prefer to manage security locally.

Consumer PTZ smart cams are reasonably rare and typically disappoint, with one exception. While devices like VTech HD Pan & Tilt Camera or quirky entrants like Guardzilla 360 fail to impress, the $25 (really) Wyze Cam Pan offers great performance and breakthrough value. Reolink will be hoping the C2 Pro’s enhanced mobility and imaging can compete.

Cute, compact, and curvy

On looks alone, the C2 Pro is certainly a contender. Cute, compact, and curvy, Reolink’s camera certainly looks more friendly than the basic Wyze Cam Pan, although in hand, the plastics feel a little cheap and toy-like. Two rear antennas add a retro aesthetic, while on the rear of the camera, Ethernet, micro-USB power, and a microSD slot are easily accessible.

reolink c2 pro smart cam
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

The C2 Pro ships with a decent selection of accessories supporting a versatile array of mounting options. The camera’s sturdy base ensures a stable desktop position, but you’ll also find an included bracket, screws, and anchors for wall or ceiling mounting. A 3-meter, fully-detachable USB power cable is long enough to reach most positions, or for extremes, you can easily supply your own.

Old-school setup requires wired network connection

So far, so friendly – but smiles turn to frowns when it comes to connecting the camera to your home network. We’d expect a Wireless IP Camera to be set up over a wireless network, but the C2 Pro simply refused to connect to our Android smartphone out of the box.

The C2 Pro simply refused to connect to our Android smartphone out of the box.

As such, we were forced to connect the camera to the router using the supplied Ethernet cable, which kickstarted setup and allowed us to configure the wireless connection using the Reolink app. Not a significant task, but one that could trip up smart home novices expecting “fancy” Bluetooth connectivity.

Smartphone and desktop clients stuffed with features, but it’s overkill

This unexpectedly retro installation process was an omen of what was to come.  While most smart cams we review nowadays offer a paucity of configuration features, Reolink’s smartphone app and — wait for it — desktop management clients for Windows and MacOS are a throwback to the past. They’re a tweaker’s dream, but may be overwhelming for the “set and forget” generation.

Open up the smartphone app and you can view the camera’s live stream with ease. Reolink has done a good job of ensuring basic features – recording, two-way talk and PTZ controls – are easy to use. Drop into the settings menu however, and you open up a feast of options. Advanced display controls allow you to play with white balance, backlight and resolution, while frame rate and bitrate settings, image mirroring, and rotation options offer an unnecessary indulgence.  It’s been a while since I’ve had to configure a smart cam with SMTP email server details, but the C2 Pro has that option.

Reolink’s desktop client takes smart cam management to the next level. In truth, it’s of most use to homes running multi-camera setups, or for those who wish to record video across the network to a connected PC or NAS. If you have a pressing need to keep track of your camera’s CPU and RAM load, then knock yourself out.

1 of 2
reolink c2 pro smart cam review quality 1
reolink c2 pro smart cam review quality 2b

Undoubtedly, there is a niche market for advanced smart home admins who will lap up the sheer wealth of configuration and camera management options presented by Reolink – particularly given the C2’s budget price. Wind the clock back ten years and we’d be bowled over, but when it comes to smart home management, mainstream users demand simplicity.

Clear imaging with smooth and silent PTZ control

Complexity doesn’t make the C2 Pro a bad camera, however. From an imaging point of view, it’s actually very good. At its highest 5 MP resolution, the Reolink camera delivers a clear (if slightly too sharp) image that’s a noticeable step up from the budget Wyze Cam Pan and several leagues ahead of VTech’s PTZ model.

The C2 Pro is blessed with a range of video storage and management options but they don’t include the cloud.

Like most budget smart cameras, areas around windows in daylight are blown out, but otherwise, contrast and color are balanced and realistic.  Night vision performs equally well – you’ll have no problems monitoring home security at night, with a clear, reasonably bright image and good range. There may be a noticeable fish-eye effect to maximize field of view, but in terms of absolute clarity, the C2 Pro is one of best performers we’ve reviewed, outpacing even the likes of Nest Cam IQ Indoor on quality.

That alone is admirable in a $100 smart cam, but let’s not forget the C2 Pro’s PTZ features, which greatly extends the camera’s field of view. While Wyze Cam Pan tries its hand at intelligent motion tracking of detected objects with mixed results, Reolink keeps it simple with horizontal panning around an impressive 355-degree axis. Despite the cheap-feeling hardware, panning is very quiet with only a faintly-detectable whirr at close range.

Although there’s room for improvement, we were mostly pleased with the camera’s responsiveness. We found motion detection to be accurate and quick, with notifications received on our smartphone within a second or so. Manual panning and zooming from the app took a couple of seconds to react (even with a wired network connection), while the live video stream ran a second or so behind the real world. Importantly, all of the camera’s motor controls worked reliably, and the C2 Pro was able to adjust its focus on the fly without too much lag.

Great local video storage features, but no cloud recording support

As mentioned, the C2 Pro is blessed with a range of video storage and management options, but they don’t include the cloud at this point. Reolink does offer a cloud subscription service for some models, comprising paid tiers from $2.49 to $7.49 per month plus a free, 1GB basic plan with 7-day video history  for a single camera, but it’s not currently available for the C2 Pro.

Local microSD storage and network storage are available, but could be easier to setup. Once configured, however, motion triggered and timed recordings worked well. We loved the ease with which clips could be navigated, downloaded to our phones and shared with others.

Reolink C2 Pro Smart Cam Compared To
blink xt one camera system outdoor prod
Blink XT One Camera System
ring video doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
kwikset kevo contemporary 2nd gen square press
Kwikset Kevo Contemporary
ring video doorbell pro review
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
nest x yale review
Nest x Yale
ooma butterfleye butterfly
Ooma Butterfleye
ezviz ez360 pano prdthmb
Ezviz ez360 Pano
ring spotlight solar cam
Ring Spotlight Solar
august smart lock third generation review prod
August Smart Lock Third Generation
canary view
Canary View
arbor video doorbell prd
Arbor Video Doorbell
honeywell lyric c2 review
Honeywell Lyric C2
netgear arlo go pro
Netgear Arlo Go
nest secure prod
Nest Secure
swann smart security camera cam review prod
Swann Smart Security Camera

We’d expect cloud recording to be made available in due course, but it’s another reason that those demanding simplicity and convenience may wish to look elsewhere.

Elsewhere, the C2 Pro benefits from two-way talk – with the usual limitations on the quality of the camera’s integrated speaker, which means you’ll only use the feature when you really must. Audio capture was mostly clear, if a little quiet. Alexa? Google Assistant? IFTTT? Forget about it.

Warranty information

The Reolink C2 Pro is protected by a generous two-year warranty – double the cover you receive with many smart cams.

Our Take

Overall, the Reolink C2 Pro is somewhat of a mixed bag. Fabulous image quality, responsive operation and smooth PTZ control at a price point of around $100 adds up to incredible value. But you can’t help feeling that the camera’s supporting services and user experience are somewhat out of date. Few smart cams at this price point deliver the image quality, tweakability and overall value of the C2 Pro – but most edge Reolink’s device on sheer convenience.

Is there a better alternative?

At just $25, Wyze Cam Pan can’t quite deliver the image quality or clarity of the C2 Pro, and has a couple of rough edges, but it’s undeniably great value.

How long will it last?

While Reolink may not be a well-known brand, it’s built up ten years’ experience in smart security and offers a comprehensive range of products. The C2 Pro’s plastics aren’t the highest quality but should survive a few knocks. Meanwhile, Reolink are delivering firmware updates for the camera, but these are reasonably tricky to install, requiring the use of a desktop software client.

Should you buy it?

The Reolink C2 Pro offers good value, great imaging quality and a swathe of tweakable settings that will delight advanced smart home admins. It’s not the slickest camera around, and a lack of cloud recording is a big gap. We’d still go for Wyze Cam Pan over this device, but the Reolink C2 Pro remains a good pick.

Walmart Google partnership
Smart Home

Walmart Voice Order lets you shop straight from your Google Assistant

Walmart Voice Order is a service launched for Google Assistant that lets users order groceries with just their voice. The service will work with all Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
bloomengine plant growing indoors bloomengine2
Emerging Tech

Brown thumb? Bloomengine takes the guesswork out of growing delicate plants

Bloomengine is a plant-growing chamber designed to take the guesswork out of growing delicate plants indoors. It features an LED light, automatic water, fan for ventilation, and even a camera to record progress.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
zillow home loans mortage lender p1010120
Smart Home

Zillow won’t just help you find a house, it will be your mortgage lender, too

Zillow announced today that it is getting into the lending game with its new service Zillow Home Loans. The service will be available in nine markets to start, with plans to expand in the future.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Blendtec Designer Series best blenders
Smart Home

Make sweet smoothies and savory spreads with the best blenders you can buy

Would you rather have a blender that allows you to make a personal breakfast or fresh smoothies for the entire family? Luckily, the best blenders can do both, and then some. Here are some of our current favorites.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazons crazy delivery drone blimp as imagined by a video artist computer generated amazon
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s crazy delivery-drone blimp, as imagined by a video artist

If Amazon ever gets to build the extraordinary delivery-drone blimp that it featured in a patent filing a few years ago, then this video by a Japan-based digital artist shows how it might look.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure for the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
the best ai assistants john legend google assistant
Mobile

Google Assistant can now finally talk like a (John) Legend

Google Assistant's voice is about to get a whole lot smoother. After months of delays, Google has finally announced that John Legend's voice is coming to Assistant, meaning you'll be able to get the R&B singer to tell you the weather.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sleep better with ai powered bryte smart bed
Smart Home

Wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed with the A.I.-powered Bryte Bed

The Bryte Bed is an A.I.-powered smart bed that learns its users' habits and makes adjustments to provide the best sleep experience possible. The Bryte is now available for purchase.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google duplex hands on io2018 2835
Smart Home

Human-sounding Google Duplex arrives on wide range of devices in the U.S.

What exactly is Google Duplex? Creepy or not, it's already here. This guide explains the technology, how it works, the potential applications and concerns, and what it can do for you.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Mark Jansen
cosori air fryers amazon deal fryer 5 8
Deals

Amazon drops prices on air fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Right now, Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers for up to 20 percent off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Noria
Smart Home

It's going to get warm soon. Here are some of the best A/C units for your window

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
International Space Station
News

In space, clothes can smell really bad. Russian firm seeks way to wash them

The International Space Station is a marvel but finding a laundromat nearby has always been a pain, Now, a Russian technology company is tackling the problem by developing a washing machine that would work in space.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart light switch 3 way kit by
Deals

Amazon drops prices on TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system, smart plugs for just one day

Amazon has dropped prices for one day on infrastructure products for your smart home, including the TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system and Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart home plugs and light switches.
Posted By Bruce Brown