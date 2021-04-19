Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ever since Sony debuted its 2021 TV product lineup at CES 2021, we’ve been eagerly waiting to hear how much these new models will cost and when we can get our hands on them.

Today, we’ve got it all — from its entry-level X80J 4K HDR LED TV to its ultrahigh resolution Z9J 8K HDR LED TV — and of course, its gorgeous 4K OLED models too.

As you’re looking through all the specs — and there are tons on these TVs — one thing to keep in mind is that even though they will all support variable refresh rate (VRR) by the end of the year via a firmware update, right now that feature is not turned on.

Here are all the details:

2021 Bravia XR Master Series Z9J Full Array 8K Google TV

Want Sony’s highest-resolution TV? The Bravia XR Master Series Z9J is here to deliver, in two sizes: 75 and 85 inches.

Sony is also gracing all of its flagship TVs with a new suite of processing technologies under the “XR” moniker. Leading the XR tech is Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which it claims can “understand how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.”

Meanwhile, XR HDR Remaster takes an object-oriented approach to enhancing images, adjusting the hue, saturation, brightness, and motion vector for each on-screen object.

Sony throws virtually all of its other top-tier tech at the Z9J, including XR Sound, which uses frame-based tweeters and front-firing subwoofers to create a virtual 3D surround sound effect without the need for additional speakers.

You get Google Assistant built in, and you can summon the A.I. hands-free instead of pressing the button on the remote. With Android TV, you get the new Google TV content-curation interface plus Chromecast, so you can stream from Android phones and tablets.

Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also embedded for full support for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and the Apple TV app is available too, so you can access all your purchased iTunes content and subscribe to Apple TV+ if you desire.

85-inch Z9J: $10,000, available for pre-order in summer 2021

75-inch Z9J: $8,000, available for pre-order in summer 2021

2021 Bravia XR Master Series A90J 4K OLED TV

For 2021, Sony has upped its OLED game considerably with the Master Series A90J, a 4K OLED TV that has increased brightness and contrast when compared to the company’s 2020 lineup.

Along with the new XR technologies, Sony has moved into full support for HDMI 2.1, including HDMI eARC, 4K resolution at 120Hz, auto low latency mode (ALLM), and variable refresh rate (VRR), which will be added via a firmware update later this year.

This is in addition to a huge array of features, like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, a backlit aluminum remote with voice control, and Acoustic Surface Audio+.

Sony’s smart TVs have used Google’s Android TV software for several years, but this year, they get the new Google TV interface, which Google debuted on its $50 Chromecast with Google TV streaming media device. Google TV adds a layer of content curation, personalization, and recommendations from your streaming services for a more interactive home screen experience. Along with apps for the usual suspects like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, Sony Bravia buyers also get exclusive access to Bravia Core, a streaming service that uses credits for movie and TV show rentals and purchases.

An ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner means you’ll be able to get the best free over-the-air content without a separate set-top box.

Check out our in-depth Sony Bravia XR Master Series A90J review.

83-inch A90J OLED TV: $8,000, available for pre-order in May 2021

65-inch A90J OLED TV: $4,000, available for pre-order now

55-inch A90J OLED TV: $3,000, available for pre-order now

2021 Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV

The A80J has a ton of similarities to the A90J — so many, in fact, that it’s easier to point out where these two OLED models differ:

The A90J has Sony’s newest and brightest OLED panel, while the A80J doesn’t get quite as bright (though it’s still excellent).

The A90J and A80J both use Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the OLED panel into a speaker, but the A80J has half the power (30 watts versus 60 watts), and you can’t use the A80J as a center channel speaker for your audio/visual receiver.

Both TVs have Google Assistant, but only the A90J lets you use the A.I. hands-free. The A80J requires that you press a button on the remote.

Speaking of the remote, the A90J gets a pretty fancy aluminum model with backlighting, while the A80J is a more conventional style.

77-inch A80J: $4,500, available for pre-order now

65-inch A80J: $2,800, available for pre-order now

55-inch A80J: $2,300, available for pre-order now

2021 Bravia XR X95J Full Array 4K Google TV

Sony’s top-of-the-line 4K LED TV offers almost every feature found on its flagship Z9J 8K LED TV, making it a tech tour de force that’s a bit more affordable for those who don’t need 8K resolution.

The highlights include:

Cognitive Processor XR

XR sound, color, contrast, clarity, and motion

Three-way adjustable stand

Android TV featuring Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast

Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Apple TV app

Hands-free voice commands

Four HDMI 2.1 inputs with support for VRR, ALLM, eARC, and 4K at 120Hz

ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner

85-inch X95J: $4,500, available for pre-order in summer 2021

75-inch X95J: $3,000, available for pre-order in summer 2021

65-inch X95J: Price TBA, available for pre-order in late summer 2021

2021 Bravia X90J and X92J Full Array 4K Google TV

All the new Cognitive Processor XR technologies that Sony has packed into is OLED TVs for 2021 are also available in this 4K LED TV model, but for considerably less money.

You’ll find all the latest standards on the X90J, including support for the full HDMI 2.1 specification, with features like ALLM, VRR, eARC, and 4K at 120Hz. HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compatibility mean you’ll always be able to enjoy HDR content, and the new Google TV interface helps you get the most out of Android TV’s streaming options, with curated recommendations and personalized options for what to stream next.

With Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, you’ll have two great choices when it comes to screen-sharing from your other devices. Meanwhile, you can control all the action with your voice thanks to hands-free access to Google Assistant.

XR Surround and XR Sound Position technologies increase immersion and realism by making dialog appear to come directly from on-screen faces and giving all your movie and TV soundtracks the 3D effect of height and width.

100-inch Bravia X92J Google TV: $20,000, available for pre-order in summer 2021

75-inch Bravia X90J Google TV: $2,600, available for pre-order now

65-inch Bravia X90J Google TV: $1,800, available for pre-order now

55-inch Bravia X90J Google TV: $1,500, available for pre-order now

50-inch Bravia X90J Google TV: $1,300, available for pre-order now

2021 X85J 4K Google TV

As a step-down model from the X95J and X90J, the X85J still boasts excellent picture quality but uses Sony’s previous-generation X1 Ultimate picture processor instead of the newer Cognitive Processor XR.

But despite this, Sony has still loaded the X85J with tons of features:

Full HDMI 2.1 support, with 4K at 120Hz on all four HDMI ports

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and HLG

Android TV with Google TV, including Google Assistant and Chromecast

Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Apple TV app

ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner

85-inch X85J: $3,200, available for pre-order in May 2021

75-inch X85J:: $2,200, available for pre-order on April 26, 2021

65-inch X85J: $1,600, available for pre-order in May 2021

55-inch X85J: $1,200, available for pre-order in May 2021

50-inch X85J: $1,000, available for pre-order in May 2021

43-inch X85J: $900, available for pre-order in May 2021

2021 X80J 4K Google TV

The X80J is one of Sony’s more attainable 4K LED TV models, with sizes that range from 43 to 75 inches. Most of the onboard technologies are unchanged from last year’s X800H, including Sony’s excellent 4K HDR Processor X1 , which not only does a stellar job of making HDR images pop but also handles upscaling non-4K content brilliantly, so you can enjoy all your content in near-4K quality.

What has been upgraded is the X80J’s color, now powered by Sony’s Triluminos Pro display. Making a return are Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, DTS, Apple HomeKit, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast. The biggest difference will be noticeable on the 43-inch model, which moves from an edge-lit backlight to a direct-style backlight — the same kind that’s used on the larger sizes.

Like the other TVs in Sony’s 2021 lineup, the X80J gets Android TV with the Google TV interface for highly customized and personalized streaming content curation. It’s also future-proofed with the inclusion of an ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner.

75-inch X80J Google TV: $1,700, available for pre-order on April 26, 2021

65-inch X80J Google TV: $1,150, available for pre-order now

55-inch X80J Google TV: $950, available for pre-order now

50-inch X80J Google TV:

43-inch X80J Google TV:

Editors' Recommendations