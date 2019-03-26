Share

If you’ve been lusting after a pair of Apple’s wireless earbuds, today might be your lucky day. Amazon has discounted the first-generation model to $150 following last week’s AirPod update, making it more affordable than ever to bring a pair of AirPods into your life.

We were fans of the original AirPod model when it was released in December 2016. With five hours of battery life, 20 hours in the charging case and a warm and balanced sound signature, the headphones remain among the most popular true wireless models on the market.

To be honest, we were no all too impressed by the small update that Apple announced to the headphones last week. With relatively minor updates to the interface and a modest increase of talk time — not something we typically do for hours a day anyway — there are more reasons to buy a discounted pair of the original 2016 model than the new 2019 one.

And now that they are getting a discount — albeit a relatively small one — at Amazon, there is more of a reason than ever to get that pair of AirPods you have had your eye on.

Not interested in AirPods? We are always reviewing new and exciting pairs of true wireless headphones, and have assembled a solid list of AirPod alternatives for every type of listener. We’re currently big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Jabra Elite Active 65t, but there are a number of other models that offer similar (or better) performance to the AirPods at similar (or lower) prices.

Still, we rarely see discounts on Apple products like the AirPods, which makes it a great time to snag this first-generation version before Amazon and other retailers run out of discounted stock. After all, they look, feel, and very nearly work identically to the 2019 model, so nobody will be the wiser that you saved some dough on the older version.

Looking for something to listen to on those new true wireless headphones? We’ have a wide assortment of awesome playlists on the Digital Trends Spotify account, including a weekly list of the best new records that have just hit the airwaves and internet.