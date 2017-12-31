The best new music: James Blake, SiR, Jonny Greenwood, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

James Blake — Vincent Acclaimed British electronic musician James Blake went fully acoustic for this cover of Don McLean‘s Vincent, a live take that was recently shot at Conway Studios in Los Angeles. Blake gently begins the tune with piano before adding his soft and raspy vocals to the mix, a combination that proves cathartic and contemplative. SiR — Something Foreign (featuring Schoolboy Q) Top Dawg Entertainment signee SiR recently released this music video for his song Something Foreign, a two-and-a-half-minute clip that features the singer under smoky streetlights. The song itself is a punchy soul number with a guest verse from label mate Schoolboy Q that provides listeners with a good idea of what SiR’s debut album — due in early 2018 — should sound like. Jonny Greenwood — House of Woodcock Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has a very successful side career as a film composer, and is now on his fourth straight collaboration with famed director Paul Thomas Anderson. This song from Anderson’s latest film, Phantom Thread, shows the true classical depth of Greenwood’s talent, with woody piano and gorgeous orchestral accompaniment that paint a vivid picture in the mind of the listener, no film required. The Barr Brothers — Burn Card (Live on KCRW) This fresh take from Montreal-based folk outfit The Barr Brothers demonstrates the live musical talent of the band, thanks to perfectly layered vocals, acoustic and slide guitars, and upright bass. “How do you steal what you really want when what you really want is free?” asks the song to begin its second verse, a thoughtful question to ponder as we turn the page on the year. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — The Last Oasis Those looking for a floaty bit of physchedelia to take them away from their dull winter reality will find just what they’re looking for inside the latest track from Australian rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Synthesizers and washed-out drums are joined by funky doubled voices on the song, which quickly carries your brain to a vibrant, faraway land.

