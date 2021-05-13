Speaker Reviews

By Nick Woodard, Ted Kritsonis

The best wireless speakers for 2021

By Michael Bizzaco, Simon Cohen
Marshall Emberton

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021

The best gaming speakers for 2021

The best smart speakers for 2021

Apple HomePod mini review: Finally, the smart speaker Apple needs

Apple failed to make an impression with the original HomePod, but the HomePod mini is poised to change that.
By John Velasco
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) review: Even faster, even smarter

We tested out the new Nest Mini to see how it stacks up against the rest of the pint-sized smart speaker pack.
By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Studio review: The best Echo speaker yet

Amazon's Echo Studio is for real. With 3D sound and brawling bass, the Studio is Amazon's best smart speaker.
By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker review: An expensive experiment

As the first speaker that lets you experience Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, it's intriguing but too pricey.
By Simon Cohen
Sonos Roam review: Tiny speaker, huge value

With an incredible array of features and ultra-portability, the Roam is going to win Sonos a lot of new fans.
By Simon Cohen
Tribit StormBox Micro review: River-tested, ears-approved

The Tribit StormBox Micro packs good sound and impressive durability in a lightweight, portable package.
By Nick Woodard
Harman/Kardon Soundsticks 4 review: What’s old is new again

With impressive sound for $300, the Soundsticks 4 present excellent value wrapped in a classic year-2000 style.
By Jaron Schneider
Pantheone I speaker review: Sonos smarts, superior sound

With incredible audio fidelity and a unique profile, Pantheone I has what it takes to be king of smart speakers.
By Jaron Schneider
Klipsch The Fives review: Soundbar killers

The first HDMI ARC-compatible powered speakers put soundbars to shame with incredible audio quality.
By Jaron Schneider
Bose Home Speaker 500 review: Stylish, super sound

$300 is a lot to pay for a wireless smart speaker, but it justifies every penny.
By Simon Cohen
