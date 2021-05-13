Back to Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Speakers
Best TVs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Dishwashers
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Streaming Media
Wearables
Entertainment
Smart Home
Fintech
Small Business
Smart Cities
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung
More News
Deals
Best iPad Deals
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best iPhone Deals
Best MacBook Deals
Best 4K TV Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Deals
Best Cheap Chromebook Deals
Best Cheap Kindle Deals
Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Deals
All Deals
Original Series
Original Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Bold Ideas
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Video Series
The Future Of
Vs.
Robots Everywhere
Explained
What Comes Next
Desk Envy
The Deets
More Originals
Buying Guides
Laptop Buying Guide
QLED vs. OLED TV
Android vs. iOS
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
5G home internet
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Soundbar Buying Guide
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11
Printer Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
More Buying Guides
Downloads
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More Downloads
More
Social
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Newsletter
YouTube
More
About Us
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Advertise with Us
The Manual
DT en Español
Press Room
Sponsored Content
The Angle
Menu
Trending:
AMD's RX 6900 XT sets world record
Amazon Echo Buds 2 review
Windows 10X is probably dead. That's a good thing
Pixel 6 leak shows radically different design
Speaker Reviews
Best Speakers
The best speakers
By
Nick Woodard
,
Ted Kritsonis
The best wireless speakers for 2021
By
Michael Bizzaco
,
Simon Cohen
The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021
Home Theater
The best gaming speakers for 2021
Computing
The best smart speakers for 2021
Home Theater
Latest Speaker Reviews
Apple HomePod mini review: Finally, the smart speaker Apple needs
Apple failed to make an impression with the original HomePod, but the HomePod mini is poised to change that.
By
John Velasco
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) review: Even faster, even smarter
We tested out the new Nest Mini to see how it stacks up against the rest of the pint-sized smart speaker pack.
By
Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Studio review: The best Echo speaker yet
Amazon's Echo Studio is for real. With 3D sound and brawling bass, the Studio is Amazon's best smart speaker.
By
Ryan Waniata
,
Simon Cohen
Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker review: An expensive experiment
As the first speaker that lets you experience Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, it's intriguing but too pricey.
By
Simon Cohen
Sonos Roam review: Tiny speaker, huge value
With an incredible array of features and ultra-portability, the Roam is going to win Sonos a lot of new fans.
By
Simon Cohen
Tribit StormBox Micro review: River-tested, ears-approved
The Tribit StormBox Micro packs good sound and impressive durability in a lightweight, portable package.
By
Nick Woodard
Harman/Kardon Soundsticks 4 review: What’s old is new again
With impressive sound for $300, the Soundsticks 4 present excellent value wrapped in a classic year-2000 style.
By
Jaron Schneider
Pantheone I speaker review: Sonos smarts, superior sound
With incredible audio fidelity and a unique profile, Pantheone I has what it takes to be king of smart speakers.
By
Jaron Schneider
Klipsch The Fives review: Soundbar killers
The first HDMI ARC-compatible powered speakers put soundbars to shame with incredible audio quality.
By
Jaron Schneider
Bose Home Speaker 500 review: Stylish, super sound
$300 is a lot to pay for a wireless smart speaker, but it justifies every penny.
By
Simon Cohen
More Speaker Reviews
Sonos Move review: Great outdoors
Marshall Tufton Bluetooth speaker review: Big, bold block rocker
Echo Flex Review: A $25 plug-it-in Alexa speaker
Bose Portable Home Speaker review: Great sound, anywhere
Polk Audio Legend Series L100 speakers review: Pure clarity
Sonos Move hands-on review: A rugged, powerful, and portable Bluetooth speaker
Ikea-Sonos Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker review
SVS Prime Wireless speakers review
Marshall Stanmore II Voice review
Roku Wireless Speakers review
Riva Concert review
Paradigm Persona B hands-on review
Amazon Echo Sub review
Marshall Kilburn II hands-on review
LG ThinQ WK7 review
JBL 306P MkII review
Focal Dome Flax 5.1 review
Logitech G560 review
Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 review
Bowers and Wilkins 702 S2 Review
Klipsch Forte III review
Tivoli Audio ART Model One Digital review
SVS SB16-Ultra subwoofer review
Definitive Technology Demand Series D9 review
Archive