Hisense’s PX3-Pro Laser Cinema gets AI, a bigger picture, and better sound

Derek Malcolm
By
The Hisense PX3-Pro Laser Cinema.
Hisense

Hisense’s PX2-Pro Laser Cinema ultra short throw projector made all kinds of best projector lists for its excellent picture, big brightness, and accurate color. Today, the Chinese electronics maker announced the popular projector’s latest model, the PX3-Pro, a $3,500, premium triple-laser projector that improves on its predecessors with better sound, a brighter light source, and AI smarts to further enhance its image.

The PX3-Pro sees some improvements over the PX2. For one, it’s brighter than the PX2’s 2,400 ANSI lumens at 3,000 ANSI lumens, which should mean a significant boost, especially in brighter rooms. But one key improvement with the PX3 that Hisense is certainly hoping will make an impact is its integration of “real-time Pro AI Algorithms” that Hisense says will “enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise.” Using AI to enhance picture quality, color, and more, has been showing up in all the best TVs over the last year or so, so it’s no surprise to see it start making its way into the best projectors now, too.

The 4K (3,840 by 2,160 pixels) PX3-Pro maintains support for Dolby Vision HDR, and it gets a marginal improvement in its coverage of the BT.2020 color space, now reaching 110% of it. And if you’re a fan of 3D movies and maybe shied away from Hisense’s PX2 or PX1 versions for their lack of 3D support, then you can now tick that box with the PX3, which adds support for polarized 3D.

The Hisense PX3-Pro Laser Cinema.
Hisense

If it’s size that matters most to you, then you’re in luck with the PX3, as it’s projection size range has expanded, too. It’s now capable of throwing images between 80 inches and a massive 150 inches from its triple-laser light source. And because its an ultra short throw projector, that means it can do it from just inches away from the screen, which can be advantageous for those without the multiple feet of space required for standard throw projectors to do their thing.

Hisense has also, thankfully, seen fit to upgrade from the PX2-Pro’s built-in 15-watt stereo speakers with more substantial 50-watt Harman Kardon built-ins that should do well to fill most rooms with sound, in a pinch. If you want better audio, you’ll still be able to enjoy all its Dolby Atmos goodness through your own home theater sound system or with a solid soundbar.

The Hisense PX3-Pro Laser Cinema's new Harman Kardon sound system.
Hisense

The Hisense PX2-Pro is an excellent UST projector (er, Laser Cinema), so there’s no reason to believe that the PX3 won’t follow suit. They’re typically easy to set up, include pretty slick auto keystone and image fit features, and have Google TV built-in for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and your other favorite services out of the box. They’re also almost infinitely tweakable, with all kinds of picture modes and color and contrast settings.

“We’re all drawn to the magic of big-screen cinema and the immersive experience that pulls you into the story,” said David Gold, president of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA. “The PX3-PRO is our answer to this demand, bringing the essence of cinema into your home with unmatched realism, depth, and immersion. It delivers exceptional picture and sound, along with all the enhancements that make movies truly memorable.”

The PX3-PRO will be available in the third quarter of 2024 at select retailers for $3,500.

