Hisense has been working on laser projectors (or laser TVs as they’re sometimes called) for several years, but CES 2023 is the first time the company has shown a portable version of the high-brightness projector tech. It debuted the Hisense Smart Mini Projector at the show, alongside four other laser TV models. No prices or release dates were immediately available. The company also launched its 2023 TV lineup and debuted a new, ultrabright flagship TV called the UX.

For 2023, Hisense has decided to split its laser TV products into two categories: Laser TV and Laser Cinema. The difference is that the Laser TV models are ultra-short throw (UST) projectors that come with their own ambient-light rejecting (ALR) screens and are designed to project images at non-adjustable sizes, just like a regular TV. Laser Cinema models, on the other hand, are also UST, but they’re designed to have an adjustable image size and can project onto any available surface.

Both Laser TV and Laser Cinema categories are powered by a Google TV smart TV interface, with the exception of the Hisense Smart Mini Projector, which uses Hisense’s own VIDAA Smart TV OS.

L9H TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense’s laser flagship is the L9 Series, which features a triple-laser light engine, TriChroma, and can support HDR 10, and Dolby Vision, at 107% of the BT.2020 color space, which basically means that there isn’t a single color from a streaming movie or UHD Blu-ray that this projector can’t display. It’s also impressively bright at a claimed 3,000 ANSI lumens.

In addition to its Google TV interface, it also has a NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) tuner built-in for up to 4K free OTA broadcasts. Wi-fi 6e will help with wireless speed and stability when using a compatible router, and built-in Airplay 2 lets you cast audio and video from any compatible Apple device or computer. Hisense says the L9H has ultra-high-speed HDMI ports, but we don’t yet know how many, or which HDMI 2.1 features it supports, like 120Hz gaming or variable refresh rate (VRR).

It comes with a new, high-gain ALR screen with easy image calibration and a newly designed frame for an easier installation process. The L9H comes in both 100- and 120-inch screen sizes.

L5H 4K Smart Laser TV

The L9H’s triple-color laser system is impressive, but also pricey. To make things more affordable yet still entertaining, the L5 Series uses a single X-Fusion blue laser light source, yet still provides support for Dolby Vision which makes it an attractive alternative for folks looking for that ultra-big-screen experience.

Its high-gain ALR screen should provide enough bounce to work even in broad daylight, according to Hisense. Like the L9H, it has some great features like FilmMaker mode, Google TV, NextGen TV, Wi-Fi 6e, and Airplay 2. Its HDMI ports include HDMI ARC/eARC capability.

Hisense says the L5H has a set of 40W speakers, which can do virtual Dolby Atmos, and you get a choice of 100- or 120-inch screen sizes.

PL1 Laser Cinema

As Hisense’s entry into ultra-short throw projection, the new PL1 Laser Cinema has an auto-focus, adjustable lens that lets you project images from 80 to 120 inches.

It uses a single X-Fusion laser light source, which can produce up to 2,100 lumens, through the use of a blue laser and phosphor color filter lasers. Hisense hasn’t provided any other details, but it’s likely that the PL1 will have a range of HDMI and wireless connectivity options, and a built-in sound system.

PX2-Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

With a similar TriChroma Laser system as the L9H, the PX2-Pro can reach up to 2,400 ANSI lumens peak brightness and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10.

It has a powered digital lens focus system, which lets you dial in any size of image you need from 90 to 130 diagonal inches. As with the L9H, you get Google TV, ultra-high speed HDMI ports, and Airplay 2.

Hisense Smart Mini Projector

Despite being Hisense’s smallest laser projector, the Smart Mini Projector can project the largest image range and size in this category: from 65 to 150 inches. That’s unusual even for 8K laser systems.

Hisense hasn’t said how bright it gets, but it uses the same TriChroma triple laser light engine as the L9H and PX2-Pro. It supports 4K with Dolby Vision and HDR10 and comes with two 20W JBL speakers with both Dolby Atmos and DTS audio compatibility.

