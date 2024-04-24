 Skip to main content
Tubi teams with DAZN for sports as free TV service continues its takeover

The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Not that Tubi was exactly lacking for anything to watch, but the free (as in ad-supported) streaming service just added a couple more reasons to keep you glued to your couch. The Fox-owned FAST service (that’s short for free ad-supported television) today announced a partnership with DAZN that brings a bevy of sports to platform.

The tentpole addition is DAZN Women’s Football. It’ll be available 24 hours a day, with “a compelling mix of live and classic soccer matches from prestigious tournaments.” Those will include the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Liga F, and the Saudi Women’s Premier League, among others. It’ll be available in the U.S. and Canada.

DAZN Ringside is coming to the U.S. only and features “the very best action across boxing and MMA from our partners Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman, and MF & DAZN: X Series.” The channel will include live undercards, with action before the bell, including weigh-ins. It also will have 300 hours of archived fights, exclusive documentaries, and The DAZN Boxing Show. World title fights also will be available after a waiting period.

And DAZN TV is headed to Tubi audiences in Canada, with a multitude of boxing, MMA, and international soccer.

If you already have Tubi — which got a new look earlier this year — installed on whatever device you like to stream from, you’re good to go. And that means pretty much any modern device that has an internet connection, be it Roku or Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Google TV, various smart TV platforms, phones, or even in a web browser. Tubi is free — you just have to give it a few minutes of your attention for advertising.

