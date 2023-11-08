Tubi adds professional basketball to its free roster

Tubi — the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox — today announced a multi-year partnership that brings professional basketball to the platform. A smattering of live G League games brings the NBA’s minor league to the free service, starting with the NBA G League Ignite (that’s a developmental team) taking on the Ontario (Calif.) Clippers at 10 p.m. ET November 10.

It’s all part of a new FAST channel (that’s short for free, ad-supported television) dubbed NBA G League TV. It’ll sport more than 75 games each season, including more than a dozen Ignite games and select playoff games. And each Friday and Saturday Tubi will feature a doubleheader with four exclusive live games, along with behind-the-scenes content, original series, studio programming, classic games, and highlights.

NBA G League TV will be available for 48 hours on Friday and Saturday as part of “Tubi Game Days,” starting at 9 a.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to team up with the NBA G League for over 75 exciting match-ups and unbelievable moments from the game’s breakout emerging players,” Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, said in a press release. “Bringing together the G League’s next generation of stars and our young and highly engaged audience is another dynamic step in our sports content strategy.”

G League Ignite 101: A First-Of-Its-Kind Program

Other games scheduled for Tubi (subject to change) include:

Friday, Nov. 17: Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite

Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite Saturday, Dec. 12: Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd

Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd Friday, Jan. 19: G League Ignite vs. Mexico City Capitanes

G League Ignite vs. Mexico City Capitanes Saturday, Feb. 10: Delaware Blue Coats vs. Austin Spurs

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Austin Spurs Friday, March 29: South Bay Lakers vs. Mexico City Capitanes

South Bay Lakers vs. Mexico City Capitanes April 2024: First Round and Conference Semifinals of the NBA G League Playoffs

Tubi is available on all major streaming platforms, as well as in a web browser. The service — which supports more than 74 million monthly active users – sports more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, a host of original content, and nearly 250 FAST channels. And Tubi recently rolled out a new search feature powered by ChatGPT-4, called Rabbit AI.

