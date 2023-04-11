 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Google TV adds even more free TV to its live guide

Phil Nickinson
By

For all the attention the Streaming Wars get — and most of that is misguided — free TV is still huge in a world of Netflix and Disney+. And so it’s of little surprise to see Google TV today announcing the addition of Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News to its Live tab, giving what it says are more than 800 channels of free TV, all in one place.

Google TV live guide.
Google

They join Pluto TV, which already was integrated, as well as news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox.

Related Videos

“The new TV guide brings all your new free TV channels together and organizes them for easier and faster browsing,” writes Google’s Nick Staubach. “Whether you’re in the mood for true crime, classic TV reruns or your favorite cooking show, we’ve got you covered. Plus, you can save your ‘Favorites’ to the top of your guide for quick and easy access next time.”

This kind of platform-level integration of free channels (even across multiple providers) isn’t exactly new. It’s basically what you get with The Roku Channel on Roku devices, or on the Live tab on Amazon Fire TV. The inclusion of Tubi and Pluto means that two of the major broadcasters (Fox and Paramount, respectively) have a foothold in Google’s hardware and that many more eyeballs will see their advertising.

And the space is huge. The aforementioned services are in the “FAST” space — that’s an industry acronym that means Free ad-supported streaming TV. Paramount’s Pluto TV was closing in on 89 million monthly active users at the end of 2022. Fox’s Tubi is above 64 million.

And that’s really what all this is about. Google TV users get even more channels and shows and movies at the forefront, and advertising dollars continue to change hands in a world in which subscription-based services worry more about churn than anything else.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on
YouTube TV on Apple TV.

YouTube TV this week shot an email to subscribers warning that it's moved a major Spanish-language channel from its base package to an optional add-on. The change took effect on August 4.

Universo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, now resides in the "Spanish Plus" add-on. It costs $10 a month for the first six months before jumping to $15 a month. The add-on has a free seven-day trial. In addition to the Spanish Plus add-on, YouTube TV also has a standalone Spanish Plan — simply called "The Spanish Plan" — that gets you more than two dozen Spanish-language channels for $35 a month. You can subscribe to that plan without also subscribing to the YouTube TV base plan.

Read more
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google Stadia on an LG TV.

Google and LG today announced that they're giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs.

Stadia is Google's cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There's nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you're good to go.

Read more
What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained
The Android TV interface on a TV.

Living in the same camp as Samsung's Smart TV Hub, LG's WebOS, and Vizio's SmartCast, Android TV is a smart TV system designed and engineered by Google and used across a variety of TV brands from Sony and Hisense to TCL. Featuring Google Assistant support, the ability to "cast" apps from a compatible device to your TV, and a range of other features, Android TV is a top dog in the world of TV streaming, but what truly sets it apart from the range of other smart TV platforms?

Even with Google's latest Google TV interface set to replace Android TV by the end of 2022, the popular media streaming platform is still relevant and worth explaining. Here's everything you need to know about Android TV.
An important note on Android TV and Google TV

Read more