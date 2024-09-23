 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google TV Streamer: everything you need to know

By
The Google TV Streamer retail box.
The Google TV Streamer retail box. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

We’ve entered a new era for Google in the streaming video platform. And smart home platform. And in the battle for the major players — that includes Amazon, Roku, and Apple — to keep customers within a single ecosystem while supporting all the accessories and doodads that we use every day.

Welcome to Google TV Streamer. It marks Google’s return to a full-fledged streaming device, and not something that just made it easy to start a video on your phone and watch it somewhere else, or something that was pretty underpowered. This is new. This is better. And this does a lot more.

Recommended Videos

We have a complete rundown in a full, comprehensive Google TV Streamer review. We highly recommend you check that out. But here are the broad strokes.

The button on the back of Google TV Streamer can help find your remote — or long press to reset the entire device.
Google TV Streamer from the rear Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

What is it?

Google TV Streamer is the successor to Chromecast with Google TV, which was Google’s first self-produced full Android TV/Google TV device in quite some time. Like its predecessor (and unlike the original few iterations of Chromecast), it’s a full operating system based on Android TV. (Yes, the “Google TV” name continues to confuse things. Welcome to the way Google does things.)

Related

In other words, this is a direct competitor to the likes of Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

You’ll notice, though, that unlike the Chromecasts that came before it — and unlike most Roku and Fire TV devices — Google TV Streamer isn’t a diminutive dongle that lives behind your television. It’s bigger (not huge, though), and meant to be out in the open. Google says that’s for better network connectivity, and to better connect to the various smart home devices that can connect directly to it.

What is the Google TV Streamer price?

Google TV Streamer costs $99. That’s about twice as much as Chromecast with Google TV, and that’s going to be a tough pill for some to swallow. But this is much better than what came before it. And that’s also about the same price as the top end of the Fire TV line, and just under what Apple TV 4K costs. (And that’s still our top pick for the best streaming device you can buy.)

Will we see Google TV Streamer go on sale at some point? Almost certainly.

The previous-generation Chromecast standing next to the newer Google TV Streamer.
Google TV Streamer replaces the venerable (if underpowered) Chromecast with Google TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

What’s new?

If you’ve ever used Google TV, you’ll know your way around Google TV Streamer. It’s almost exactly the same experience. The internals have been beefed up a bit — it’s a good deal smoother and faster, and it has much more storage for apps and movies and whatever.

Google TV also has the option for a wired Ethernet connection, if you need something faster (and probably more stable) than Wi-Fi.

But perhaps the biggest change is that Google TV Streamer is a smart home hub, utilizing the Matter and Thread standards. You don’t need to remember those names. Just know that devices like cameras and locks and thermostats and whatever can talk directly to Google TV Streamer — and can help those devices talk to other smart home systems, like Apple’s HomeKit or Samsung’s SmartThings.

And with all that comes a new Google Home panel in the user interface that lets you see your cameras on the TV, or adjust the thermostat. It’s pretty cool.

Also, the remote control is improved. It’s bigger, with buttons in better places, and an audible remote-finder chirp thing for when you drop it down the cushions.

The Google TV homescreen is still as busy as ever.
The Google TV homescreen is still as busy as ever. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Is this Google TV? Or Android TV?

Yes.

Seriously, Google doesn’t like to make things easy sometimes. Think of it like this: Google TV is the branding for the platform. This device is a Google TV device. Lots of smart TVs are Google TV, erm, TVs.

The software underneath them is called Android TV. But unless you’re a developer, you really don’t need to worry about that. Call it Google TV.

The Google TV Streamer in its retail box.
There’s not a whole lot going on inside the Google TV Streamer retail box. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

What’s in the box?

There aren’t any major surprises once you open the box. The packaging is pretty simple, made of a good bit of recycled material.

Inside the box you’ll find:

  • The Google TV Streamer base.
  • The Voice Remote, and 2 AAA batteries
  • Power adapter
  • 1.8-meter power USB-A to USB-C power cable
  • Quick-start guide
  • Other safety and warranty stuff you’ll probably not read

Note that there’s no HDMI cable in the box. You’ll need your own.

Google TV Specs

We live in a world in which specs maybe shouldn’t matter quite as much as they do. But there’s a good bit going on inside Google TV Streamer. Here are the specs that matter:

Form factor Media console top
Price $99
Operating system Android TV 14
Processor MediaTek MT 8696
Storage/RAM 32GB (26GB accessible)/4GB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1, gigabit Ethernet
Resolution 4K, with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
Video output HDMI 2.1
Smart home protocols Matter, Thread
Size, weight 6.4 x 3.0 x 1.0 inches, 5.7 ounces

Yeah, but this is no Nvidia Shield

You’re right. Nothing is. Next question.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Nebula’s Capsule Air projector is so light you can stick it to a wall
Nebula Capsule Air.

Anker's Nebula brand of projectors has a new option for those who crave the ultimate in portability and flexibility: the Capsule Air, which Nebula claims is the smallest and most portable Google TV-equipped projector on the market. Nebula also has a new premium 4K Google TV portable projector -- the Cosmos 4K SE -- with 1,800 ANSI lumens of brightness and Dolby Vision.

Both new models have Netflix built-in and will be available on Amazon starting August 29, with the Capsule Air priced at $350 and the Cosmos 4K SE at $1,300.

Read more
This slanted surfboard just may be Google’s next TV streamer
The purported Google TV Streamer device.

The follow-up to the venerable (if awkwardly named) Chromecast with Google TV is, apparently, whatever this is.

In a handful of images shared with 9to5 Google, we see a device that looks more like a wireless charging pad than anything you'd plug into your TV. But there it is alongside the same sort of remote that comes with the current Chromecast with Google TV. There are two cables running from the rear of the device — we don't get to see it from the back — but suffice it to say that those should be for power and HDMI. The device looks thick enough to possibly house Ethernet, but I wouldn't bet on that.

Read more
Casting for all? Hotel TVs finally support AirPlay and Google Cast
A hotel TV showing the option to use Chromecast (Google Cast).

A recent hotel stay highlighted Google's Chromecast but was missing Apple's AirPlay altogether. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If your family is divided between two ideological camps, it can be a never-ending source of anxiety. No, I’m not talking about the split between Democrats and Republicans. I’m talking about the far more serious schism between Apple and Android users when it comes to sending content from the smallest of screens to the biggest.

Read more