  1. Home Theater

Plex adds Crackle library to its free movies and TV service

By

Plex is adding the full Crackle library to its selection of free movies and TV shows, the company announced Friday.

Plex originally launched as a way to keep private media content organized and accessible on all of your devices, but last year, the company debuted a separate-yet-related free movie and TV streaming service called, Plex Free Movies and TV.

Plex Free Movies and TV — which is supported by ads — already had a decent, if not top-tier, selection of content thanks to its partnerships with companies like Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary. With the addition of Crackle, the service expands its selection of title considerably, while increasing the variety of content types.

Notable movie additions include Captain Phillips, Patriot Games, The Illusionist, and Failure to Launch. New TV shows include series such as Hell’s Kitchen, Snatch, and Roseanne.

Plex will also feature a number of Crackle original productions like On Point, a basketball docuseries following three high school players as they move toward their goal of an NBA career, and Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, a journey through the life of Cherokee rapper and Alabama artist, Yelawolf.

At the moment, the additional Crackle content is only available within the U.S. but Plex says it is working hard to bring similar partnerships to the more than 200 global countries where Plex Free Movies and TV can be streamed. Plex in the U.S. now has a wider selection of movies to stream than Netflix, according to Plex’s blog.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Walmart TV deals for May 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

The best Zoom alternatives for videoconferencing

Best Zoom alternatives

AMC’s Trolls feud proves movie theater chains may be their own worst enemy

universal amc feud will hurt movie theaters everywhere trolls world tour band

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained

The best smart speakers for 2020

sonos one sl beam spring sale smart speaker

Cheap 65-inch 4K TVs: Hisense, LG, Samsung, TCL on sale from $400

samsung nu6900 vizio m series quantum 4k tv deals walmart work from home sale 58 inch 2 768x768

The best Sonos deals and sales for April 2020

The best wireless headphones for 2020

The best cheap true wireless earbuds for 2020

The best TVs for 2020

The best streaming devices for 2020

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best headphones for 2020

best headphones sony mdr 1000x feat2

Stay entertained this weekend by watching cable through Sling TV for free

sling tv free subscription trial last chance live streaming services lifestyle 768x768

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

The best shows on Disney+ right now