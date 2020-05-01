Plex is adding the full Crackle library to its selection of free movies and TV shows, the company announced Friday.

Plex originally launched as a way to keep private media content organized and accessible on all of your devices, but last year, the company debuted a separate-yet-related free movie and TV streaming service called, Plex Free Movies and TV.

Plex Free Movies and TV — which is supported by ads — already had a decent, if not top-tier, selection of content thanks to its partnerships with companies like Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary. With the addition of Crackle, the service expands its selection of title considerably, while increasing the variety of content types.

Notable movie additions include Captain Phillips, Patriot Games, The Illusionist, and Failure to Launch. New TV shows include series such as Hell’s Kitchen, Snatch, and Roseanne.

Plex will also feature a number of Crackle original productions like On Point, a basketball docuseries following three high school players as they move toward their goal of an NBA career, and Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, a journey through the life of Cherokee rapper and Alabama artist, Yelawolf.

At the moment, the additional Crackle content is only available within the U.S. but Plex says it is working hard to bring similar partnerships to the more than 200 global countries where Plex Free Movies and TV can be streamed. Plex in the U.S. now has a wider selection of movies to stream than Netflix, according to Plex’s blog.

Editors' Recommendations