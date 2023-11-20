 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

PBS Food brings its free streaming channel to Amazon, Roku

Phil Nickinson
By
A graphic showing the PBS Food logo.
PBS Distribution

PBS isn’t exactly synonymous with advertising (those lines have definitely blurred over the years, however). But it’s also not ignoring the ridiculously large space that is free ad-supported television and today announced that PBS Food is available on Amazon Freevee, Plex, and Roku.

It’ll be a familiar experience as it’s an extension of the existing PBS Food brand and will include shows like Mind of a Chef, The French Chef with Julia Child, Eating In With Lidia, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul, Essential Pépin, and Simply Ming, among others.

Recommended Videos

“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food” Andrea Downing, President of PBS Distribution, said in a press release. “With endless hours of lean back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy”

Related

And because it’s a FAST channel, PBS Food shows will be available 24 hours a day in the U.S.

PBS Food joins other FAST channels from PBS Distribution including Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child, and Antiques Roadtrip.

The FAST space continues to be a bright spot in a streaming video world seemingly inundated with subscription after subscription. Content isn’t free, per se, in that you pay with your attention to advertising, but you don’t have to fork out cash month after month. Services like the aforementioned Amazon Freevee and Plex — along with others like The Roku Channel and Tubi — can have a surprisingly diverse and deep lineup of content to keep you watching for hours.

And now you’ll have more food options to help you through the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Want to stream in DTS:X? It’s coming in 2023 thanks to Disney+ and IMAX
Robert Downey Jr. In Avengers: Endgame.

In all the chaos and excitement that is CES 2023, you may have missed a quiet little announcement from Disney+ that could be music to your ears. Starting sometime in 2023, the streaming video service will be upgrading some of its premier Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the DTS:X 3D surround sound format.

It's an expansion of the IMAX Enhanced format that Disney+ already uses on some MCU content to provide a more spacious 1.90:1 aspect ratio for key scenes, instead of the usual 2.39:1 or 2.40:1 ratios that create horizontal black bars when viewed on TVs with a 16:9 screen.

Read more
Amazon Prime Video is failing with its Thursday Night Football stream
Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

October 6 marked the fourth installment of Thursday Night Football this season, and several things are now clear. First, the Colts-Broncos matchup wasn't worth scheduling in the first place, let alone staying up for overtime in a game that didn't see a single touchdown. Hindsight is 20/20 though.

Second — and this is the part that's actually important — Amazon Prime Video still has some serious work to do if it doesn't want to continue to be dog-cussed by a number of customers each week.

Read more
Pluto TV gives 60 Minutes its own dedicated channel
The famous clock logo from 60 Minutes.

For over five decades, 60 Minutes has been one of the top newsmagazine shows on television. However, CBS' signature news series hasn't had much of a streaming presence up to this point. That's going to change very soon, because Pluto TV is launching a dedicated 60 Minutes channel on its free streaming service.

To start things off, the new channel will feature 400 60 Minutes segments from 2008 to 2019, which draws from just over a decade of content. Some of the spotlight stories that will be immediately available include an interview with an ex-Navy SEAL who was on the mission to find Osama bin Laden inside his lair in Pakistan. Other stories include sit-down interviews with former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as nature reports focused on Yellowstone Park's wolves, as well as jaguars, elephants, eagles, and more creatures from around the world.

Read more