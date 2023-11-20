PBS Food brings its free streaming channel to Amazon, Roku

PBS isn’t exactly synonymous with advertising (those lines have definitely blurred over the years, however). But it’s also not ignoring the ridiculously large space that is free ad-supported television and today announced that PBS Food is available on Amazon Freevee, Plex, and Roku.

It’ll be a familiar experience as it’s an extension of the existing PBS Food brand and will include shows like Mind of a Chef, The French Chef with Julia Child, Eating In With Lidia, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul, Essential Pépin, and Simply Ming, among others.

“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food” Andrea Downing, President of PBS Distribution, said in a press release. “With endless hours of lean back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy”

And because it’s a FAST channel, PBS Food shows will be available 24 hours a day in the U.S.

PBS Food joins other FAST channels from PBS Distribution including Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child, and Antiques Roadtrip.

The FAST space continues to be a bright spot in a streaming video world seemingly inundated with subscription after subscription. Content isn’t free, per se, in that you pay with your attention to advertising, but you don’t have to fork out cash month after month. Services like the aforementioned Amazon Freevee and Plex — along with others like The Roku Channel and Tubi — can have a surprisingly diverse and deep lineup of content to keep you watching for hours.

And now you’ll have more food options to help you through the holidays.

