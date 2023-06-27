 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Formula E adds Roku for streaming and expands on CBS

Phil Nickinson
By
Formula E is coming to The Roku Channel in 2024.
Formula E is coming to The Roku Channel in 2024. Roku handout photo

The next big event horizon for streaming is, of course, live sports. That’s not particularly new, but all of the players are finally realizing just how important live sports are (and have been) for bringing in — and keeping — subscribers. To wit: Roku is now getting into the game with its first live sports deal for Formula E.

The electric version of Formula 1 (that’s very much oversimplifying it, we know) is expanding in 2024 with five races on CBS proper, and they’ll be simulcast on Paramount+. And those two channels will each get some prominent play in Roku’s sports listings. But perhaps the bigger deal is that The Roku Channel — which is Roku’s play in the FAST streaming universe — will be home to some 11 races in total.

Recommended Videos

“This is a powerful new partnership with CBS and Roku that will dramatically increase Formula E’s audience reach and maximize discoverability of our programming in the U.S.,” Aarti Dabas, chief media officer for Formula E, said in a press release. “We value the strength of our ongoing relationship with CBS and are delighted to join forces with Roku and supercharge Formula E content on their market-leading platform.”

Related

The tentative season opener for the 2024 season of Formula E is set to begin on January 13, 2024, in Mexico City, with the 13-event season to wrap up in London on July 21. The only current U.S. date is June 29, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.

“It’s an honor to partner with Formula E on Roku’s first-ever live sports partnership, making it easier for millions of TV streamers to discover the thrill of Formula E races through the unique integrated viewing experiences only available on Roku,” David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku Media, said in a press release. “We look forward to working together with Formula E, as well as our long-standing partners at CBS and Paramount+, to drive viewership to this programming and to connect new audiences with the exhilarating world of Formula E.”

There are four events left in the 2023 Formula E season — a pair of doubleheaders in Rome on July 15 and 16, and in London on July 29 and 30.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Roku adds Live TV Zone to homescreen
Roku Live TV.

Roku today announced that it's implementing a "Live TV" zone on its home screen. Live TV offers access to the Roku Live TV Channel Guide and a simple way to access cable-cutting options such as YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, Hulu, fuboTV, and others.

The Live TV Channel Guide will offer customers access to more than 200 free live channels ranging from local and national news, sports, children's programming, lifestyle, and Spanish language entertainment as well. Some channels include ABC News Live, Funny or Die, WeatherNation, and Game Show Central.  Movie lovers will be happy to note the Live TV Channel Guide also includes over 25,000 free movies to stream.

Read more
Roku named No. 1 Smart TV in 2021, expands to Sharp TVs
Roku Remote.

Roku has announced its second year of smart TV supremacy as the most sold built-in TV interface in the U.S., according to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service. With its first smart TVs released in 2008, Roku has been steadily growing in popularity with its stand-alone streaming devices as well as its built-in Roku OS on popular smart TVs from numerous partners worldwide. Major competitors Google TV (previously Android TV), Amazon Fire TV, and manufacturers' own operating systems like LG's webOS, and Samsung's Tizen-based system continue to grow, but Roku's ease of use and simplicity help it stand out to consumers.

Related article: The best Roku TV you can buy

Read more
Roku is aware of its OS 10.5 update breaking your streaming apps
Roku OS 10.5.

If you're struggling to stream video after the Roku OS 10.5 update, you're not alone, apparently. The leading streaming platform's user forums have been busy in the days following the major update, with all sorts of complaints of things being broken.

The complaints range from channel-specific — things like YouTube TV not working — to overall network connectivity problems to general malaise. It's not easy to troubleshoot from afar when you're dealing with multiple devices over multiple generations, but the general consensus over 20 pages of posts so far (as well as in the Roku subreddit) is that something is wrong.

Read more