Formula E adds Roku for streaming and expands on CBS

The next big event horizon for streaming is, of course, live sports. That’s not particularly new, but all of the players are finally realizing just how important live sports are (and have been) for bringing in — and keeping — subscribers. To wit: Roku is now getting into the game with its first live sports deal for Formula E.

The electric version of Formula 1 (that’s very much oversimplifying it, we know) is expanding in 2024 with five races on CBS proper, and they’ll be simulcast on Paramount+. And those two channels will each get some prominent play in Roku’s sports listings. But perhaps the bigger deal is that The Roku Channel — which is Roku’s play in the FAST streaming universe — will be home to some 11 races in total.

“This is a powerful new partnership with CBS and Roku that will dramatically increase Formula E’s audience reach and maximize discoverability of our programming in the U.S.,” Aarti Dabas, chief media officer for Formula E, said in a press release. “We value the strength of our ongoing relationship with CBS and are delighted to join forces with Roku and supercharge Formula E content on their market-leading platform.”

The tentative season opener for the 2024 season of Formula E is set to begin on January 13, 2024, in Mexico City, with the 13-event season to wrap up in London on July 21. The only current U.S. date is June 29, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.

“It’s an honor to partner with Formula E on Roku’s first-ever live sports partnership, making it easier for millions of TV streamers to discover the thrill of Formula E races through the unique integrated viewing experiences only available on Roku,” David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku Media, said in a press release. “We look forward to working together with Formula E, as well as our long-standing partners at CBS and Paramount+, to drive viewership to this programming and to connect new audiences with the exhilarating world of Formula E.”

There are four events left in the 2023 Formula E season — a pair of doubleheaders in Rome on July 15 and 16, and in London on July 29 and 30.

