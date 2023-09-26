 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tubi supercharges its search with ChatGPT-4 and Rabbit AI

Phil Nickinson
By
Press images and screenshots of the ChatGPT-powered Rabbit AI search features on Tubi on an iPhone.
Tubi

Tubi — the ad-supported on-demand streaming service owned by Fox that’s part of the FAST explosion — has more than 200,000 movies and TV shows at the ready for its 74 million monthly active users. The trick is figuring out what to watch. Or, rather, Tubi wants to figure out what you want to watch. And to that end, today it announced that it’s using a new search scheme to help you make your way through the platform.

Rabbit AI, as it’s being called, uses ChatGPT-4 (that’s a step above the free one you’ve probably been using) to go beyond what Tubi says its previous keyword searches could suss out. First is that the whole thing is much more conversational, like if you were talking to a buddy.

Recommended Videos

“One in five streamers binge-watch because it’s convenient or easier than searching for another show as time spent looking is usually a mix of scrolling, maybe bickering over whether to watch a comedy or a horror movie.” Blake Bassett, Senior Director of Product at Tubi, said in a press release. “At Tubi, we’re uniquely situated to find content for viewers that’s specific to the moment they’re in because of our large library and our personalization and machine learning algorithms. With Rabbit AI we’re making the content discovery experience fun again.”

Related

Tubi’s been using sharks as an example here. So instead of just finding the best movies on Tubi about sharks — which can run the gamut from the criminally underrated and very campy Deep Blue Sea to the more kid-friendly Shark Tale — you could say “Show me movies about sharks that are funny.” OK, that query could ping both of our examples, but you get the idea.

Once you get an answer (and question) that you like, you can save both ends into your “My List” to refer back to it later. As you do so, your home screen will adjust to surface similar content later. So the more you use it, the more useful it will be.

The new Rabbit AI is available now as a beta feature, starting in Tubi’s iOS app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Ends tonight: Save $200 on this Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV
The Samsung Q70A 4K TV on a media console in a modern loft-style dwelling.

If you're looking for the best Samsung TV deals, this deal from Best Buy lets you grab this 55-inch Q70C  for just $800 rather than the usual $1,000. While that may still feel rather expensive, the Q70C is a great mid-to-high-end Samsung TV packed with many great features. That said, the deal is ending tonight, so if you like what you see, grab it before it expires.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV
So, what makes the Q70C special? Well, for starters, it has a QLED panel that recreates colors very vividly without losing brightness, an issue that traditional LED panels tend to have. It's also helped a bit with its Dual-LED backlighting for extra brightness, so you can push the contrast and color reproduction pretty far. It also comes with Samsung's proprietary Quantum HDR, which is offset by the fact that it's missing HLG support, which most sports broadcasters use, so you'll be missing out on that front if you enjoy watching many sports.

Read more
Amazon just slashed the price of this 32-inch smart TV to $130
A family plays in a living room with an Amazon Fire TV on the wall.

While we tend to recommend Fire TVs from manufacturers such as TLC, we do sometimes come across a great deal on Amazon's TV, the Fire TV 2-series, and if you're looking for a great budget TV that's a the smaller size, this one's a great option. In fact, you can grab it from Amazon for just $130, rather than the usual $200, making it one of the best budget Amazon TV deals you'll likely find this weekend.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
While the Amazon 2-Series only runs at an HD resolution, which is 720p, it does impressively support both HDR10 and HLG, two pieces of tech we rarely see on TVs at this price point. In fact, the latter is what most broadcasters use, so if you're a big sports fan, the HLG will come in pretty handy for an overall better picture quality. It also comes with Dolby Digital Audio for better audio quality, and while we'd generally suggest grabbing one of these soundbar deals, even a budget one, it's a nice thing to have that won't increase the cost of setting up a whole new home theater.

Read more
This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is on sale for less than $500
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100

Best Buy continues its reign of great TV deals with $20 off the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. You might be thinking "$20?" Is that it?" but the TV was already at a great price so right now, you can buy it for $480 instead of $500 which is pretty great for a TV of this size. If you're in the market for a new TV and you don't need anything more complex than regular 4K, this is a great option at an excellent price. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV
As one of the best TV brands, it's always worth considering buying a Samsung TV. With the Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV. you get Samsung's PurColor technology which provides a wider spectrum of colors than a regular 4K TV. There's also the brand's Crystal Processor which can upscale non-4K content while Mega Contrast analyzes and adjusts each image so you see more detail in every frame. Imagery looks more natural too with added depth to create immersion.

Read more