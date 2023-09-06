 Skip to main content
Tubi trumpets growth with 74 million monthly active users

The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Tubi — the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox — today announced that it has eclipsed 74 million monthly active users for the first half of 2023 and accounts for 1.4% of all TV viewing time, according to Nielsen. That’s up from 64 million monthly active users in February 2023. The service noted nearly 4 billion streaming hours during those six months.

With more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes available on demand, and nearly 250 individual channels, Tubi is part of the burgeoning cadre of “FAST” services (that’s the free, ad-supported television bit) that also includes services like The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and others that are tied to smart TV systems.

In addition to decades-old favorites, Tubi also has its own slate of Tubi Originals, whose nearly 200 produced or acquired titles “have been watched by nearly 54 million viewers,” the company said, and follow “a content strategy that showcases diverse voices and stories for young and multicultural audiences.”

“Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100%-free streaming experience,” Anjali Sud, the new CEO of Tubi, said in a press release. “The platform continues to scale with 47% growth in ad revenue and 65% growth in total viewing time [fourth quarter] over {fourth quarter], and we are executing an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through our diverse content, passionate audience, and innovative tech platform.”

Tubi is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV (the two largest platforms), as well as on Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, on various smart TV platforms, and in a web browser. Shows and movies are bracketed by advertising, with occasional ad spots airing during playback.

