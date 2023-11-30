 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tubi is taking its free TV to the U.K. as it appoints new exec

Phil Nickinson
By
Tubi on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Tubi, the Fox-owned streaming service that eschews subscription fees for advertising revenue, today announced that it’s expanding its already impressive reach into the U.K., with a new executive VP to lead the way.

David Salmon was tapped as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, International. He’ll be based in the U.K. and, in addition to that market, is also is looking to expand further into Latin America. Tubi currently has more than 70 million monthly active users in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Videos

Tubi is the leader in the still-growing FAST market — that’s short for free, ad-supported television. Instead of having to pay anything, viewers are served advertising before, during, and after shows and movies. And in a world in which subscription fatigue is a real factor, it’s proved to be a popular option.

Related

“Tubi has an industry-leading position in the U.S., and we’re looking to replicate that success across international markets,” Salmon said in a press release. “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia, and Central America, and I’m excited to join [Tubi CEO] Anjali [Sud] and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the U.K and further into Latin America.”

Tubi is a bit of a FAST hybrid, with on-demand video available alongside linear channels where anyone watching would be watching the same thing at the same time, à la traditional broadcast and cable TV. Tubi currently boasts more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, and more than 250 FAST channels.

“Tubi has now led the U.S. market as the [No. 1 advertising-based video on demand] player for six months, and we believe our unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage,” Sud said in the press release. “As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalization, and less friction in how they are entertained. David brings an incredibly rare combination of entrepreneurial, technical, and streaming expertise in global markets, and I’m thrilled to expand our footprint with his leadership.”

Tubi is available on every major streaming platform, from Roku and Amazon Fire TV to Apple TV and Google TV. It’s also available on various smart TV systems and in a web browser.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What’s new on Tubi in October 2023
Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene holding a lantern while Valak the demon nun stands behind her in The Nun.

THE NUN - Official Teaser Trailer [HD]

Everyone knows about Netflix and Hulu, but would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?  The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the '80s or '90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Read more
Tubi supercharges its search with ChatGPT-4 and Rabbit AI
Press images and screenshots of the ChatGPT-powered Rabbit AI search features on Tubi on an iPhone.

Tubi — the ad-supported on-demand streaming service owned by Fox that's part of the FAST explosion — has more than 200,000 movies and TV shows at the ready for its 74 million monthly active users. The trick is figuring out what to watch. Or, rather, Tubi wants to figure out what you want to watch. And to that end, today it announced that it’s using a new search scheme to help you make your way through the platform.

Rabbit AI, as it’s being called, uses ChatGPT-4 (that’s a step above the free one you’ve probably been using) to go beyond what Tubi says its previous keyword searches could suss out. First is that the whole thing is much more conversational, like if you were talking to a buddy.

Read more
What’s new on Tubi in September 2023
The Expendables 3

The Expendables 3 Lionsgate

What's the best streaming service around? Netflix? Maybe in 2020, but have you seen The Mother or The Out-Laws?  Yuck! Hulu? Maybe. Tubi? Shockingly, yes. The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the 1980s or '90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Read more