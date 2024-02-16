What’s new on Tubi in March 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day may be over, but watching movies is a year-round event. If you have a movie fan in your life, chances are they’ve already subscribed to popular streamers like Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?
The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on March 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
LOVE YOU TO DEATH: PLAYBOOK FOR MURDER -3/6- An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who’ve experienced it firs-hand.
TMZ PRESENTS: HOLLYWOOD IS HIGH -3/13- From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs.
Murdered in Paradise: Bludgeoned in Bali (3/20) A daughter and her boyfriend plot a gruesome murder against her mother, Shelia von Wiese-Mak, on a luxury vacation in Bali.
Murdered in Paradise: Killing in the Caribbean (3/20) Three couples’ Caribbean getaway turns ugly when childhood friends Casey MacPherson-Pomeroy and Caleb Guillroy die under mysterious circumstances.
Murdered in Paradise: Mystery in Mexico (3/20) A couple’s reconciliation trip to Cancún, Mexico turns deadly when Monica Beresford-Redmond is found murdered.
Vice News Presents: When Black Woman Go Missing (3/27) Vice explores the painful truth of missing and murdered black women whose stories too often go overlooked by mainstream media and law enforcement.
Horror
Romi (3/14) When a young woman on the run is forced to hide out at a smart home, she becomes terrorized by ROMI, its sinister digital assistant.
You Shouldn’t Have Let Me In (3/15) During a bachelorette party in Italy, a group of girls invite a handsome stranger into their home, not realizing he’s a vampire looking for a bride.
Thriller
The Camp Host (3/16) When a young couple and their dog lodge at an idyllic campground, things turn terrifying after the owner reveals herself to a psychopathic killer.
Paradise (3/21) When corrupt officials cover up the murder of Ella’s father, she cuts a swath through the anachronistic underbelly of her small island town.
Kiss of Death (3/23) When forced to take out a notorious crime boss, a devoted wife, mother, and secret hit woman will do anything in her power to protect her identity and save her family.
Snatched (3/30) When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine’s Day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.
Library titles
Action
Crank
Crank 2 High Voltage
Double Team
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Honest Thief – 3/8
Kung Fu Hustle
Max Payne
Safe
The Gunman
The Last Manhunt – 3/18
The Legend Of Tarzan – 3/18
The Raid 2
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
War
Art House
Another Round -3/15
Colossal
Crash (2005) -3/31
Dragged Across Concrete -3/16
Kung Fu Hustle
Lady Bird – 3/3
Memories of Murder
Southland Tale
Tangerine -3/26
The Master (2012)
Black Cinema
A Raisin In The Sun (2008)
Baby Boy
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Breaking In
Crooklyn
Double Take
Friday
House Party (2023)
Juwanna Mann
Little
Malcolm & Eddie – 3/29
Menace II Society
Next Friday
Pride
The Friday After Next
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Turn It Up
Comedy
A Simple Favor
Boo! A Madea Halloween -3/31
Buddy Games -3/31
Casual
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Holmes And Watson
Jawbreaker (1999) -3/31
Little Man -3/8
Little Nicky -3/15
Madea’s Witness Protection
Sixteen Candles
Still Waiting
The Heat (2013)
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Wash -3/31
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Waiting… -3/31
Documentary
The September Issue – 3/15
Drama
Idlewild
Miles Ahead
Mystic River
Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire
Ray
Reasonable Doubt
Sunset Park
The Bank Job
The Client
The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)
Horror
Gothika
House On Haunted Hill (1999)
Knock Knock (2015)
Piranha 3-D
Shutter
Sorority Row
The Blob (1988)
The Exorcism Of God – 3/15
Us
Kids & Family
Annie (2014) -3/2
Dennis The Menace
Kid Who Would Be King
Madagascar
Mr. Mom
My Girl
My Girl 2
Richie Rich
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Pink Panther (2006)
Korean drama
GOT7’S Real Thai Adventure
Romance
Guess Who
Just My Luck
Not Easily Broken
Poetic Justice
That Awkward Moment
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Boa vs. Python
Bulletproof Monk
Gods of Egypt – 3/31
Green Lantern
Hellboy (2019)
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Stealth
Snowpiercer
The Giver
Ultraviolet
Thriller
Bone Cold -3/13
Breaking In
Crypto
Inherit The Viper
Jackie Brown” -3/31
Knock Knock (2015)
Out Of The Furnace
Paradise
Reservoir Dogs
The Call
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Trapped (2002)
Western
Hell On The Border
Open Range
The Last Manhunt -3/18
