What’s new on Tubi in March 2024

The 2024 Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day may be over, but watching movies is a year-round event. If you have a movie fan in your life, chances are they’ve already subscribed to popular streamers like Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?

The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on March 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

LOVE YOU TO DEATH: PLAYBOOK FOR MURDER -3/6- An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who’ve experienced it firs-hand.

TMZ PRESENTS: HOLLYWOOD IS HIGH -3/13- From ayahuasca retreats to ketamine therapy, celebrities and scientists alike explore the healing powers and potential pitfalls of modern-day drugs.

Murdered in Paradise: Bludgeoned in Bali (3/20) A daughter and her boyfriend plot a gruesome murder against her mother, Shelia von Wiese-Mak, on a luxury vacation in Bali.

Murdered in Paradise: Killing in the Caribbean (3/20) Three couples’ Caribbean getaway turns ugly when childhood friends Casey MacPherson-Pomeroy and Caleb Guillroy die under mysterious circumstances.

Murdered in Paradise: Mystery in Mexico (3/20) A couple’s reconciliation trip to Cancún, Mexico turns deadly when Monica Beresford-Redmond is found murdered.

Vice News Presents: When Black Woman Go Missing (3/27) Vice explores the painful truth of missing and murdered black women whose stories too often go overlooked by mainstream media and law enforcement.

Horror

Romi (3/14) When a young woman on the run is forced to hide out at a smart home, she becomes terrorized by ROMI, its sinister digital assistant.

You Shouldn’t Have Let Me In (3/15) During a bachelorette party in Italy, a group of girls invite a handsome stranger into their home, not realizing he’s a vampire looking for a bride.

Thriller

The Camp Host (3/16) When a young couple and their dog lodge at an idyllic campground, things turn terrifying after the owner reveals herself to a psychopathic killer.

Paradise (3/21) When corrupt officials cover up the murder of Ella’s father, she cuts a swath through the anachronistic underbelly of her small island town.

Kiss of Death (3/23) When forced to take out a notorious crime boss, a devoted wife, mother, and secret hit woman will do anything in her power to protect her identity and save her family.

Snatched (3/30) When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine’s Day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.

Library titles

Action

Crank

Crank 2 High Voltage

Double Team

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Honest Thief – 3/8

Kung Fu Hustle

Max Payne

Safe

The Gunman

The Last Manhunt – 3/18

The Legend Of Tarzan – 3/18

The Raid 2

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

War

Art House

Another Round -3/15

Colossal

Crash (2005) -3/31

Dragged Across Concrete -3/16

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady Bird – 3/3

Memories of Murder

Southland Tale

Tangerine -3/26

The Master (2012)

Black Cinema

A Raisin In The Sun (2008)

Baby Boy

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Breaking In

Crooklyn

Double Take

Friday

House Party (2023)

Juwanna Mann

Little

Malcolm & Eddie – 3/29

Menace II Society

Next Friday

Pride

The Friday After Next

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

Turn It Up

Comedy

A Simple Favor

Boo! A Madea Halloween -3/31

Buddy Games -3/31

Casual

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Holmes And Watson

Jawbreaker (1999) -3/31

Little Man -3/8

Little Nicky -3/15

Madea’s Witness Protection

Sixteen Candles

Still Waiting

The Heat (2013)

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Wash -3/31

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Waiting… -3/31

Documentary

The September Issue – 3/15

Drama

Idlewild

Miles Ahead

Mystic River

Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire

Ray

Reasonable Doubt

Sunset Park

The Bank Job

The Client

The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)

Horror

Gothika

House On Haunted Hill (1999)

Knock Knock (2015)

Piranha 3-D

Shutter

Sorority Row

The Blob (1988)

The Exorcism Of God – 3/15

Us

Kids & Family

Annie (2014) -3/2

Dennis The Menace

Kid Who Would Be King

Madagascar

Mr. Mom

My Girl

My Girl 2

Richie Rich

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Emoji Movie

The Pink Panther (2006)

Korean drama

GOT7’S Real Thai Adventure

Romance

Guess Who

Just My Luck

Not Easily Broken

Poetic Justice

That Awkward Moment

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Boa vs. Python

Bulletproof Monk

Gods of Egypt – 3/31

Green Lantern

Hellboy (2019)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Stealth

Snowpiercer

The Giver

Ultraviolet

Thriller

Bone Cold -3/13

Breaking In

Crypto

Inherit The Viper

Jackie Brown” -3/31

Knock Knock (2015)

Out Of The Furnace

Paradise

Reservoir Dogs

The Call

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Trapped (2002)

Western

Hell On The Border

Open Range

The Last Manhunt -3/18

