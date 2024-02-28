Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tubi may look a little different the next time you open it. The ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox has unveiled a new brand that expands on the “rabbit hole” motif first seen in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. And with the rebrand, Tubi hopes you’ll follow its content down even further.

“Our viewership growth is strongest with young, multicultural audiences, and they love Tubi for the rabbit holes, the nostalgia, and the content they can’t get anywhere else,” Nicole Parlapiano, Tubi chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “In this new brand system, we wanted to give them a fun, bold, and engaging platform that remains frictionless and 100% free, to indulge in the content that reflects their passions.

Tubi is available on every major streaming platform, from Roku and Amazon Fire TV — which make up the two biggest platforms — to Apple TV, Android TV, and on various smart TV platforms. You also can watch Tubi in a web browser. All for free. (Or, rather, for the cost of watching the occasional ad.)

“During a time of seismic change in entertainment, Tubi continues to grow and resonate with audiences as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S.,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “This traction comes from our commitment to putting the viewer first, and we’ll continue to lean into this strength in the coming year with a series of new programming and product initiatives. Today, we’re sharing a new brand direction that reflects our evolution and serves as the foundation for what’s to come.”

Tubi says Nielsen’s The Gauge report has clocked it at having 1.5% of total TV viewing, with more than 74 million monthly active users as of September 2023. Tubi has more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes available on demand, and more than 250 live channels, with content in pretty much every category you can think of. So, yeah. It’s a pretty deep rabbit hole.

“See you in there,” Parlapiano said.

