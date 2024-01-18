What’s new on Tubi in February 2024

All the holiday festivities are over, and 2023 is in the rearview mirror. It’s now January 2024, and not much has changed. The weather is still cold, inflation is still high, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in them 1980s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on February 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Action
Earthquake Underground (2/29):When a massive earthquake submerges several subway cars underground, a group of misfit passengers band together to get to the surface or die trying
Documentary
Vice News Presents: Mass Shooting America (2/7) An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who’ve experienced it firsthand.
Love You to Death: Mommy’s Missing (2/24) The case of a missing mother reveals twisted family secrets that leave a trail of flames, arrests, and deaths in their wake.
TMZ No BS: Miley Cyrus (2/24) Harvey Levin and his team of TMZ experts discuss Miley Cyrus’ meteoric rise to fame and debate her biggest scandals and successes.
Love You to Death: For Love or Money (2/28) The shooting of a beloved Cleveland firefighter leads detectives to uncover a shocking plot for money gone very wrong.
Thrillers
Chapel (1/17) A man becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is.
Final Heist (2/9) With her daughter’s life on the line, a mother enlists the help of her old criminal posse to get her husband’s tissue from a maximum security prison.
My Bloody Galentine (2/13) When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine’s Day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.
Prey fort he Bride (2/26) A group of friends at a bachelorette party are stalked, tortured, and murdered by a masked figure, who forces them to face a long-buried secret.
My Husband’s Baby (2/22)- A famous married couple’s life is turned upside down when a mysterious pregnant woman shows up claiming to be carrying the husband’s child.
The Stepdaughter (2/23) After moving in with her dad and his new family, a seemingly sweet high schooler is willing to do anything to keep him to herself, including murder.
Library titles
Action
Bullet To The Head – 2/16
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Godzilla (2014) – 2/16
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Punisher: War Zone
Push
The Informer- 2/5
The One (2001)
The Predator
The Professional (1994)
The Wandering Earth II – 2/7
Anime
Legend Of The Millennium Dragon
Paprika
The Sky Crawlers
Tokyo Godfathers
Art House
Blue Velvet
Chopper
Eyes Wide Shut
Fruitvale Station
Good Time – 2/11
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon
Taxi Driver
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
Black Cinema
About Last Night (2014)
All About The Benjamins
ATL
B.A.P.S.
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Double Platinum
First Sunday
Glory
Good Deeds
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
Madea’s Witness Protection
No Good Deed (2014)
Roots
Set It Off
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail
White Famous
Why Do Fools Fall In Love?
Comedy
About Last Night (2014)
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Colossal
First Sunday
Hall Pass
Hot Tub Time Machine
How To Be A Latin Lover
Jerry Maguire
Money Talks (1997)
Pineapple Express
Sleepless In Seattle
The Edge Of Seventeen
The Replacements
Two Weeks Notice
What Happens In Vegas
White Famous
Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
20 Feet From Stardom – 2/29
Drama
Blow
Bohemian Rhapsody
Ford v Ferrari
Glory
High Crimes
La La Land
Lawrence Of Arabia
Lean On Me
Platoon
Rebel Without A Cause
Taxi Driver
The Aftermath
Unforgiven
Horror
13 Ghosts
Hannibal
IT (Stephen King’s)
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Warm Bodies
Welcome Home
Kids & Family
Anpanman: Dororin And The Transformation Carnival
Anpanman: Fluffy Furry And The Land Of Clouds
Buddy
Jetsons Meet The Flintstones
Little Giants
Magic In The Water
Paddington 2
Secondhand Lions
The Man Called Flintstone
The Trumpet Of The Swan
Romance
Forever Young
Gigli
Hall Pass
In My Country
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
New In Town
Playing For Keeps (2012)
Sleepless In Seattle
The Aftermath (2019)
The Lucky One
The Nanny Diaries
The Vow (2012)
Two Weeks Notice
What Happens In Vegas
When Harry Met Sally
Why Do Fools Fall In Love?
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
2046
Defendor
Dorian Gray
Forever Young
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Stargate
The Good Night
The One
Short Circuit
Short Circuit 2
Thriller
10 Minutes Gone
Blow Out
Broken City
No Good Deed (2014)
Set It Off
Snitch
Unstoppable
Westerns
Last Man Standing
Oklahoma Crude
Unforgiven
Editors' Recommendations
- 3 underrated Hulu horror movies you need to watch in January
- 3 cult classics you need to watch on Tubi in January 2024
- Don’t let these 3 hidden January streaming TV shows fly under your radar
- The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (January 2024)
- 3 hidden gems on Tubi you should watch in January 2024