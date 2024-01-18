What’s new on Tubi in February 2024

All the holiday festivities are over, and 2023 is in the rearview mirror. It’s now January 2024, and not much has changed. The weather is still cold, inflation is still high, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in them 1980s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on February 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

Earthquake Underground (2/29):When a massive earthquake submerges several subway cars underground, a group of misfit passengers band together to get to the surface or die trying

Documentary

Vice News Presents: Mass Shooting America (2/7) An unflinching look at the true scope and scale of gun violence in America, as told by those who’ve experienced it firsthand.

Love You to Death: Mommy’s Missing (2/24) The case of a missing mother reveals twisted family secrets that leave a trail of flames, arrests, and deaths in their wake.

TMZ No BS: Miley Cyrus (2/24) Harvey Levin and his team of TMZ experts discuss Miley Cyrus’ meteoric rise to fame and debate her biggest scandals and successes.

Love You to Death: For Love or Money (2/28) The shooting of a beloved Cleveland firefighter leads detectives to uncover a shocking plot for money gone very wrong.

Thrillers

Chapel (1/17) A man becomes a suspect in a serial murder case after waking from a coma with no recollection of who he is.

Final Heist (2/9) With her daughter’s life on the line, a mother enlists the help of her old criminal posse to get her husband’s tissue from a maximum security prison.

My Bloody Galentine (2/13) When three women plot revenge on their exes after they are dumped before Valentine’s Day, their attempts to get even turn deadly.

Prey fort he Bride (2/26) A group of friends at a bachelorette party are stalked, tortured, and murdered by a masked figure, who forces them to face a long-buried secret.

My Husband’s Baby (2/22)- A famous married couple’s life is turned upside down when a mysterious pregnant woman shows up claiming to be carrying the husband’s child.

The Stepdaughter (2/23) After moving in with her dad and his new family, a seemingly sweet high schooler is willing to do anything to keep him to herself, including murder.

Library titles

Action

Bullet To The Head – 2/16

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Godzilla (2014) – 2/16

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Punisher: War Zone

Push

The Informer- 2/5

The One (2001)

The Predator

The Professional (1994)

The Wandering Earth II – 2/7

Anime

Legend Of The Millennium Dragon

Paprika

The Sky Crawlers

Tokyo Godfathers

Art House

Blue Velvet

Chopper

Eyes Wide Shut

Fruitvale Station

Good Time – 2/11

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon

Taxi Driver

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

The Lighthouse

Black Cinema

About Last Night (2014)

All About The Benjamins

ATL

B.A.P.S.

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Double Platinum

First Sunday

Glory

Good Deeds

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Madea’s Witness Protection

No Good Deed (2014)

Roots

Set It Off

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail

White Famous

Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

Comedy

About Last Night (2014)

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Colossal

First Sunday

Hall Pass

Hot Tub Time Machine

How To Be A Latin Lover

Jerry Maguire

Money Talks (1997)

Pineapple Express

Sleepless In Seattle

The Edge Of Seventeen

The Replacements

Two Weeks Notice

What Happens In Vegas

White Famous

Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

20 Feet From Stardom – 2/29

Drama

Blow

Bohemian Rhapsody

Ford v Ferrari

Glory

High Crimes

La La Land

Lawrence Of Arabia

Lean On Me

Platoon

Rebel Without A Cause

Taxi Driver

The Aftermath

Unforgiven

Horror

13 Ghosts

Hannibal

IT (Stephen King’s)

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Warm Bodies

Welcome Home

Kids & Family

Anpanman: Dororin And The Transformation Carnival

Anpanman: Fluffy Furry And The Land Of Clouds

Buddy

Jetsons Meet The Flintstones

Little Giants

Magic In The Water

Paddington 2

Secondhand Lions

The Man Called Flintstone

The Trumpet Of The Swan

Romance

Forever Young

Gigli

Hall Pass

In My Country

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

New In Town

Playing For Keeps (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle

The Aftermath (2019)

The Lucky One

The Nanny Diaries

The Vow (2012)

Two Weeks Notice

What Happens In Vegas

When Harry Met Sally

Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

2046

Defendor

Dorian Gray

Forever Young

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Stargate

The Good Night

The One

Short Circuit

Short Circuit 2

Thriller

10 Minutes Gone

Blow Out

Broken City

No Good Deed (2014)

Set It Off

Snitch

Unstoppable

Westerns

Last Man Standing

Oklahoma Crude

Unforgiven

