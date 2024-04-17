 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New $129 Moto Buds+ tap Bose for boom and Dolby for head tracking

Phil Nickinson
By
The Moto Buds in Forest Gray.
Motorola

Three new phones under the Edge 50 branding weren’t enough for Motorola this week. The venerable manufacturer also dropped a pair of earbuds to go along with the new Android fare.

The main contenders for North America will be the Moto Buds+, which are available now for $129 in the U.S., and $179 in Canada. They look as you’d expect wireless earbuds to look; that’s worth mentioning because Moto had some wood-clad phones in its drop this week. They’re sleek and stylish and apparently available here only in Forest Gray, though press images show other colors, too. (More’s the pity — those other colors look slick.)

Recommended Videos

And there are a couple of partnerships on board. Sound by Bose promises “studio-quality audio as you totally immerse yourself.” That’s enough to have earned Bose some branding on the lid of the USB-C charging case. And Dolby is on board for Atmos support, as well as head tracking. But you’ll need to be using the Moto Buds+ with a compatible phone if you want to take advantage of those features. Conveniently, the new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro fit that bill. You’ll also need to be listening to supported music on a supported service. But line up all those things, and you’ll have “High-Res Audio.”

Related

Motorola promises eight hours of battery life if you don’t have active noise cancellation turned on. You’ll get another three hours of time with just 10 minutes spent in the charging case, which should give you about 38 hours of total run time.

Other stats of note include Bluetooth 5.3, various sizes of eartips, dual drivers (an 11mm woofer for the low end, and 6mm tweeter for the highs), plus three microphones on board for the ANC and phone calls. There’s also protection against “moderate exposure to water,” though Moto didn’t give the exact specification on that front, other than to say that they are not actually waterproof.

There’s a second set of Moto Buds coming elsewhere in the world. They’ll have ANC but lack the other audio goodies. They’re also a good bit less expensive, starting at 59 euros.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon Echo Buds on ear

Thinking about buying a new set of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? Instead of dropping hundreds on a premiere pair of Apple AirPods, did you know you can nab a great-sounding pair of buds for almost half the cost? That's where Samsung and Amazon come in. With both the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Amazon Echo Buds, we have two powerhouse brands here taking different approaches to an increasingly popular product category, which has, at least until now, been dominated by Apple. Let's see which take on true wireless earbuds comes out on top.
Price

If you watched the video comparison at the top of this article, you may have noticed we said that the Echo Buds sell for $90. That was true when we made the video, but what we didn't realize was that Amazon had simply put the Echo Buds on sale temporarily. Their regular price is $130, and that's probably what you'll find when you hit Amazon's site. Currently, though, you can find them on Amazon for $79.

Read more
Bose answers call for safety-minded buds with $200 new Sport Open Earbuds
Bose Sport Open Earbuds

Bose has just taken the wraps off its latest true wireless earbuds, the $200 Sport Open Earbuds, which feature a non-ear-obstructing design that lets in outside sounds instead of sealing off the ear canal. Pre-orders start today at Bose.com and BestBuy.com, and shipping begins mid-January.

The Sport Open Earbuds use Bose's OpenAudio technology, the same engineering the company used to create the Bose Frames Sunglasses, which let you hear music without the use of earbuds. Bose claims that the Sport Open Earbud enclosures contain a tiny dipole transducer that can deliver clear audio for the wearer, but that "cancels" out everywhere else.

Read more
OnePlus reveals colors for its sub-$100 Buds coming July 21
oneplus buds confirmed for july 21 launch onplus featured

We won't have to wait much longer for the official debut of OnePlus's AirPods competitor  -- tomorrow, July 21, is the day.

Known as the OnePlus Buds, these will be the company's first true wireless earbuds. Thanks to leaks and pre-announcements by OnePlus itself, we already know a lot about these new earbuds, including what they'll look like. An Android APK file released by OnePlus contains a number of hi-res renders showing the buds, the charging case, and several instructional diagrams in various colors.

Read more