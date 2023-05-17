 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Amazon’s new $50 Echo Buds take aim at Apple’s AirPods

Simon Cohen
By
Amazon's new Echo Buds for 2023.
Amazon

Amazon is back with a new set of Echo Buds. Though they bear the same name as the first- and second-gen Echo Buds, these new Echo Buds offer an entirely different, semi-in-ear, stem-based design that has more in common with Apple’s second-gen AirPods than it does with Amazon’s previous designs. The latest Echo Buds are also surprisingly affordable at just $50.

While the decision to keep the name the same may be confusing, the decision to create a set of wireless earbuds with a semi-in-ear shape makes a lot of sense. Fully in-ear buds like the second-gen Echo Buds, the AirPods Pro, and Sony’s WF-1000XM4, provide distinct advantages for sound quality and they also set the stage for active noise canceling (ANC). However, lots of people find these earbuds uncomfortable to wear. The silicone tips increase the sensation of having an object wedged in your ear, and some folks complain of a sucking feeling, especially when ANC is turned on.

Amazon's new Echo Buds for 2023.
Amazon

These concerns in part explain why Apple’s original AirPods design — also a semi-in-ear shape — has continued to sell despite the fact that they’re now several generations behind in terms of tech features. It also explains why Amazon has chosen to release these new Echo Buds — they let Amazon try to capture that segment of the population that doesn’t like fully in-ear designs.

Related

The AirPods comparison extends beyond design. Like the AirPods, the new Echo Buds give you hands-free access to a voice assistant, though in this case, it’s Amazon’s Alex instead of Apple’s Siri. Also like the AirPods, you won’t get ANC on the new Echo Buds and there’s not much in the way of passive noise isolation, so you can expect to hear more of your surroundings when music isn’t playing.

Person seen wearing Amazon's new Echo Buds for 2023.
Amazon

For now, the new Echo Buds are only available in black, and they come with a clamshell-style charging case. The second-gen Echo Buds give you the option to order them with a wirelessly-charging case for more money, but so far Amazon hasn’t indicated if the new version will offer a similar option.

An X-ray view of Amazon's new Echo Buds for 2023.
Amazon

The new buds have a claimed five-hour battery life (again, very similar to the AirPods) and the case contains three full recharges for a total of 20 hours of operation. Inside the earbuds are 12mm dynamic drivers, which Amazon says will deliver “rich sound and balanced bass.” They’re compatible with Bluetooth Multipoint for simultaneous connections to wireless devices, and the controls can be customized using the Amazon Alexa app.

Recommended Videos

Amazon hasn’t indicated whether the new Echo Buds offer any kind of official water resistance rating, though if the pattern of mimicking the AirPods holds, there won’t be any IPX rating.

Editors' Recommendations

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Are Apple AirPods waterproof? Everything you need to know
AirPods 3 on an athlete.

Whether you’re thinking about AirPods as a gift or a wireless earbud upgrade for yourself, it’s important to think about how they’ll be used so you can determine if they can stand what you're going to throw at them. For example, wearing a pair of AirPods in the rain or while sweating during a workout might not be a good idea, as early AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 2 models all have different levels of water resistance. So if you want to avoid damage, you should know what to watch for.

Let’s break down how waterproof each AirPods model is and what their water-resistance ratings mean for your daily activities.

Read more
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What’s new?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 next to first-gen AirPods Pro.

If you were a loyal AirPods Pro user waiting for the next-gen to drop, we have good news for you. Apple finally launched the upgraded, second-generation AirPods Pro at their September 2022 event, leaving fans wondering if the new version is worth the investment. To make the decision easier for you, we break down the major differences between the new AirPods Pro 2 and their predecessor so you can clearly see what's new and decide if you'd like to pick up a pair of the new buds. But let's be honest, this second-generation of AirPods Pro basically pick up where their sibling left off and pretty much make them better in every way. For comparison's sake, though, here we go.  
Further AirPods Pro 2 reading

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM4
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro
AirPods Pro 2 review 
Should you upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2?

Read more
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

Apple has finally upgraded the original AirPods Pro, launching the second generation of their flagship true wireless earbuds during their big "Far Out" Apple Event in September. The upgraded buds look almost exactly like their predecessors but sport the new and more powerful H2 chip, improved noise cancellation and transparency mode, better battery, and more. Are these upgrades enough to beat out the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

We break down the differences between AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro to see which buds are worth your investment.
Further AirPods Pro 2 reading

Read more