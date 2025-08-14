 Skip to main content
Waymo’s robotaxis add better beats to the backseat

Waymo's robotaxis now offer a more personalized listening experience. But not for everyone ...

By
Saweetie helping to launch Waymo's new integrated Spotify feature.
Passengers taking a ride inside Waymo’s robotaxis can now connect their Spotify account to the vehicle’s music system for a more personalized listening experience.

The partnership, unveiled this week with the help of American rapper Saweetie, is sure to be warmly welcomed by Spotify users who ride Waymo robotaxis in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, where the feature is currently available.

.@Saweetie says #boffum, and we think so, too. 🎶💖 @Spotify is now integrated with the Waymo app. Connect your accounts and vibe today. Learn more: https://t.co/OkhIEe8CP7 pic.twitter.com/q2ESM6oLkl

— Waymo (@Waymo) August 12, 2025

The new option means passengers can now easily link their Spotify accounts to listen to their favorite music or podcasts during rides, making the backseat experience more enjoyable and relaxing.

For the one-time setup, all you do is open the Waymo app (make sure you have the latest version) on your phone, go to Account, and select Music. Next, tap on Spotify to connect, and you’ll be prompted to log in to your Spotify account. Finally, follow the on-screen instructions to allow your Waymo and Spotify accounts to connect. 

Tesla brings its robotaxi service to San Francisco (sort of)

Now, when you take your next Waymo ride, tap Spotify from the menu that slides out from the right on the in-car display. Scan the QR code, follow the steps on your phone, and simply select what you want to listen to.

A nice touch is that you can use an equalizer to fine-tune the sound coming through the robotaxi’s speakers. To find it, open the Waymo app and go to Account, then Music and Adjust audio settings. You can also access the equalizer through the Settings icon at the bottom right of the “now playing” screen.

Your Spotify account will remain connected for future Waymo rides, though should you ever want to disconnect it, you can do so in a few taps via Settings in your Waymo account. Be assured, too, that your music selection will automatically stop playing at the end of your trip, with the system resetting for the next rider.

For now, users of other popular music streaming services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music will have to continue with Waymo’s limited in‑car audio options, or rely on a clunky workaround — via Google Assistant or casting through multiple apps — to access additional music content. If that sounds like a lot of messing around, then just stick your earphones in.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
