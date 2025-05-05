 Skip to main content
Waymo lays groundwork for robotaxi revolution

By
A Waymo car production line.
Waymo

In recent years, Waymo has been edging toward its long-held goal of revolutionizing urban transportation by deploying a fully autonomous, scalable, and sustainable ride-hailing service. 

The Alphabet-owned company has just taken another step in that direction with the opening of a new vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix, Arizona, in partnership with automaker Magna.

The new 239,000-square-foot site will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with Waymo’s fully autonomous technology, Waymo said in a post on its website on Monday.

The company said that it now has more than 1,500 autonomous vehicles operating across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, providing more than 250,000 paid trips to users. Waymo also has plans to launch its service in Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C. next year.

Those new cities will likely get many of the more than 2,000 fully autonomous I-PACE vehicles that come off the production line in 2026. 

“We’re proud to bring this technology — once thought to be the stuff of science fiction — to more and more riders across this country,” Waymo said. 

Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai recently suggested that it was considering offering its autonomous vehicles for personal ownership, and also discussing the idea with Toyota, though with regulatory hurdles still high for fully driverless vehicles, such a scenario is likely to be a ways off. 

Waymo appears to be performing well in what is a highly competitive sector. A number of rivals — General Motors-owned Cruise and Ford/VW-backed Argo AI among them — have found the endeavor of building out the technology and related services a challenge too far, forcing their closures in 2024 and 2022, respectively.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Waymo, either, with various technology-related incidents on public roads prompting increased scrutiny from regulators.  

While many studies have suggested that Waymo’s autonomous vehicles are safer than human drivers, recent research by Professor Missy Cummings, director of George Mason University’s Autonomy and Robotics Center, found that while Waymo performs better than human rideshare drivers, its crash rate — about 1,000 per 100 million miles — is still worse than the average human driver.

However, Cummings emphasized that comparing autonomous-vehicle safety to human drivers is scientifically problematic because humans collectively drive trillions of miles annually, while driverless cars have only logged tens of millions, making current comparisons statistically invalid. 

Autonomous-car technology has made astonishing improvements in recent years, but its limited ability to handle all types of traffic scenarios and weather conditions means it will likely be some time before regulators grant companies like Waymo broader operational freedoms.

Now anyone in LA can take Waymo robotaxi rides 24/7
A Waymo robotaxi picking up a passenger.

It just got much easier to take a robotaxi ride in Los Angeles. Waymo announced on Tuesday that anyone in the California city can now take fully autonomous rides, removing the need to join a wait list.

Alphabet-owned Waymo started offering paid robotaxi rides in Los Angeles earlier this year via its Waymo One app, but strong demand resulted in a wait list of nearly 300,000 people wanting to join the service.

Waymo, Nexar present AI-based study to protect ‘vulnerable’ road users
waymo data vulnerable road users ml still 1 ea18c3

Robotaxi operator Waymo says its partnership with Nexar, a machine-learning tech firm dedicated to improving road safety, has yielded the largest dataset of its kind in the U.S., which will help inform the driving of its own automated vehicles.

As part of its latest research with Nexar, Waymo has reconstructed hundreds of crashes involving what it calls ‘vulnerable road users’ (VRUs), such as pedestrians walking through crosswalks, biyclists in city streets, or high-speed motorcycle riders on highways.

Tesla posts exaggerate self-driving capacity, safety regulators say
Beta of Tesla's FSD in a car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is concerned that Tesla’s use of social media and its website makes false promises about the automaker’s full-self driving (FSD) software.
The warning dates back from May, but was made public in an email to Tesla released on November 8.
The NHTSA opened an investigation in October into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD software, following three reported collisions and a fatal crash. The investigation centers on FSD’s ability to perform in “relatively common” reduced visibility conditions, such as sun glare, fog, and airborne dust.
In these instances, it appears that “the driver may not be aware that he or she is responsible” to make appropriate operational selections, or “fully understand” the nuances of the system, NHTSA said.
Meanwhile, “Tesla’s X (Twitter) account has reposted or endorsed postings that exhibit disengaged driver behavior,” Gregory Magno, the NHTSA’s vehicle defects chief investigator, wrote to Tesla in an email.
The postings, which included reposted YouTube videos, may encourage viewers to see FSD-supervised as a “Robotaxi” instead of a partially automated, driver-assist system that requires “persistent attention and intermittent intervention by the driver,” Magno said.
In one of a number of Tesla posts on X, the social media platform owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a driver was seen using FSD to reach a hospital while undergoing a heart attack. In another post, a driver said he had used FSD for a 50-minute ride home. Meanwhile, third-party comments on the posts promoted the advantages of using FSD while under the influence of alcohol or when tired, NHTSA said.
Tesla’s official website also promotes conflicting messaging on the capabilities of the FSD software, the regulator said.
NHTSA has requested that Tesla revisit its communications to ensure its messaging remains consistent with FSD’s approved instructions, namely that the software provides only a driver assist/support system requiring drivers to remain vigilant and maintain constant readiness to intervene in driving.
Tesla last month unveiled the Cybercab, an autonomous-driving EV with no steering wheel or pedals. The vehicle has been promoted as a robotaxi, a self-driving vehicle operated as part of a ride-paying service, such as the one already offered by Alphabet-owned Waymo.
But Tesla’s self-driving technology has remained under the scrutiny of regulators. FSD relies on multiple onboard cameras to feed machine-learning models that, in turn, help the car make decisions based on what it sees.
Meanwhile, Waymo’s technology relies on premapped roads, sensors, cameras, radar, and lidar (a laser-light radar), which might be very costly, but has met the approval of safety regulators.

