Apple re-releases AirPods Max lossless audio update after initial delay

Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Orange.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Apple has begun seeding a new update for the AirPods Max after hiccups in the initial rollout. The recent update, brought alongside iOS 18.4 earlier this week, enables lossless audio and super low latency when using the headphones over USB-C.

Apple’s support page listing AirPods firmware updates was recently updated to indicate the said program, with build number 7E101, was now available for the AirPods Max. This succeeds the previous 7E99 build that was initially released this week but later marked as “Coming soon.” YouTuber Aaron Zollo shared a screenshot on X, confirming the change.

Apple re-released AirPods Max USB-C firmware with a new version. 7E101 pic.twitter.com/ZJtnQ742E5

— Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 2, 2025

Shortly after, Apple released the update on Tuesday, we encountered several reports about people being unable to download the update due to an unknown limitation, presumably in iOS 18.4. Understandably, the update only applies to the newer version of AirPods Max with a USB-C connector, and not the older versions with Apple’s formerly favored Lightning Connector.

The update is crucial as it finally enables the AirPods Max to work over a USB connection instead of Bluetooth. More importantly, wired connection also enables 24-bit, 48kHz Lossless audio using Apple’s proprietary ALAC audio format. Apple says the feature preserves “preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio.” In addition, the feature can also be accessed using a new USB to 3.5mm cable that Apple announced earlier this week.

Besides lossless audio, the update brings Spatial Audio with head tracking features along with ultra low latency when the headphones are connected to a supported Apple device over a wired connection.

Apple AirPods Max with USB-C charging.
Apple

Once you update your iPhone to iOS 18.4 (or iPad or Mac to the latest stable builds), you should now see the update in Bluetooth settings. Tap the “i” button next to AirPods Max in the list of devices to see the available firmware version and updates.

Since the updates happen automatically while you’re not using the AirPods, Apple suggests you charge your AirPods and keep them around your iPhone, iPad, or Mac for at least 30 minutes. After waiting, place the AirPods Max over your ears again to connect them to your Apple device. The AirPods Max will have updated by now. If that doesn’t happen, you might have to reset your AirPods (here’s how to) to receive the latest update.

