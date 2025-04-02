 Skip to main content
You’ll be waiting a little bit longer for AirPods Max lossless update audio update

Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Blue.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

It’s not very often that Apple introduces new features on AirPods, but that was supposed to be true for the AirPods Max (USB-C) this week. Unfortunately, a software bug is delaying the release of new firmware.

Aaron Peris has pointed out that build number 7E99 for the AirPods Max is still accessible on Apple’s servers. However, an issue with iOS 18.4, which is necessary for the firmware update to be installed on the headphones, has prevented the updates from being applied. On an Apple support page, build number 7E99 is now noted as “coming soon.” The current version remains 7A291.

Certified Apple moment

AirPods Max update is broken so now it’s “coming soon” pic.twitter.com/9AWV6LGxUI

— Aaron (@aaronp613) April 2, 2025

As noted earlier this week, the new features Apple has planned for the newest AirPods Max are significant and have been highly anticipated.

The main new feature for AirPods Max in iOS 18.4 is support for lossless audio. Lossless audio preserves all the original data from a source file, unlike lossy formats like MP3 or AAC, which remove some data to reduce file size. Lossless compression retains 100% of the audio information while achieving a smaller file size.

The AirPods Max (USB-C) will feature ultra-low latency support, which reduces the delay between sound production and when it is heard. This technology is crucial when timing is essential, such as live music performances, online gaming, telecommunications, and broadcast production.

Finally, build 7E99 will allow the new AirPods Max to connect to analog audio sources, such as airplane jacks. Folks have been highly critical of this limitation, which isn’t found on the first-generation AirPods Max with Lightning.

This is not the first software delay Apple has faced in recent months. Significant Siri upgrades announced in June are not expected to arrive until later this year or beyond. The AI upgrades for Apple’s voice assistant are part of Apple Intelligence, which also saw delays.

